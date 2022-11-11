Analytics Leaders Need to Navigate the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence

New 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence Report Shows the Way

Decision intelligence has the potential to improve stakeholders' ability to make data-driven decisions by furnishing them with a self-service software platform designed to make the decision-making process easier, faster, more rigorous and more effective. To achieve this objective, decision intelligence requires a complete platform for data access and preparation, business analytics and data science. That is the conclusion of Navigating the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence, a new report from 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence. The study is available from Pyramid Analytics, a pioneering Decision Intelligence platform provider, which commissioned the study.

Key Points:

Decision intelligence can make successful data-driven decisions a more achievable goal through the involvement of a broader set of stakeholders – if it has the correct technical foundation.

. A 451 Research survey found that only 37% of respondents said that 81% - 100% of their organization's data and analytics initiatives in the last two years had been successful. Navigating the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence is available for free ungated download. You will not be asked for contact information.

Decision Intelligence is the Next Big Data Analytics Innovation

The next major innovation in analytics is Artificial Intelligence (AI). Applying AI across Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science is what separates decision intelligence from traditional business intelligence tools such as Microsoft Power BI, Qlik, and Tableau. AI lowers the skills barrier by automating the highly technical work needed to prepare and analyze data and create and share reports and dashboards.

The Pyramid Decision Intelligence Platform delivers data-driven insights for anyone to make faster, more intelligent decisions. The Pyramid Platform provides instant access to any data, enables automated governed self-service for any person, and serves any analytics need, from the simple to the sophisticated. By uniquely combining Data Prep, Business Analytics, and Data Science with AI guidance in a single environment, the Pyramid Platform reduces cost and complexity while accelerating growth and innovation. This enables a strategic, organization-wide approach to Business Intelligence and Analytics.

Quotes

Chas Kielt, Vice President, Global Corporate Communications, Pyramid Analytics: "Pyramid Analytics is committed to sharing our decision intelligence expertise and that of others shaping the market. The Data, AI & Analytics team at 451 Research | S&P Global Market Intelligence, including Krishna Roy, the author of Navigating the Technology Behind Decision Intelligence, and Nick Patience, Research Director, have insight into the emerging decision intelligence space and practical advice that comes from close engagement with technical professionals and business executives at enterprises adopting the technology and the companies bringing it to market. Pyramid thanks the 451 Research team for the useful data and recommendations in the report."

About the Author

Krishna Roy is a Senior Research Analyst for the Data, AI & Analytics team at 451 Research, a part of S&P Global Market Intelligence. She is responsible for the coverage of machine learning-driven data science, analytics and business intelligence. She started her career at 451 Research as research analyst covering data warehousing, data management, corporate performance management and BI. Prior to joining 451 Research, Krishna held a number of positions as a journalist in London, New York and San Francisco. She began her career in journalism writing for Computergram International and has a background in M&A as a former editor of weekly newsletter M&A Impact covering tech takeovers.

