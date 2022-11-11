Explore Authors Magazine's list of hot new book releases to read this holiday season

Unlawful Games by Adam Klein Embers by Travis Simmons When Two Plus Two Equaled Five by Rosy Mejía

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Adam Klein's Unlawful Games, Sal Amici is the hottest defense lawyer on the rise in New York and he's been requested to represent a high profile client who has been accused of high profile murder. Unlawful Games is the ultimate crime thriller. Its follow-up, Crossroads follows Amici on another high profile case in this taut, suspenseful crime series. 9798987160404 & 9798987160435

Royal intrigue, a global mystery, and "One big fat lie, covered by a snow job, obscured by a smokescreen..." intrigue envelopes this captivating mystery, in The Secret Heir by C.J. Toca, a paging-turning international thriller. Saddle Ridge Publications, LLC, 979-8-9868996-0-2

Embers by Travis Simmons a vale that holds evil at bay, peace between Elves and men is threatened in this epic spellbinding fantasy adventure. Fallen Heroes Publishing, 979-8987152607

Think to Feel Better: A Guide to Mental Health by Thomas J. Blakely MSW PhD explores methods for helping readers with positive resolution for life changes. Twin Oaks Publishing, 979-8986899114

The Tangled Web by Cheryl Corriveau follows a widow who is reinstated into the FBI while tracking the man she once loved across the globe, learning there's more to him than meets the eye in this exciting international spy thriller. Endless Endeavors Publishing, 979-8-9872331-0-8

Vern Kaska III's The Spy Who Did Not Know is a heart-pounding spy thriller that follows one man's tense journey and all the intrigue that follows him into a world of espionage. Riveting and entertaining. VKWorkPublishing, 979-8218073732 November 2022.

Saleseia: A Kingdom Built in a Couple of Years , is an epic fantasy novel about the rise of a kingdom of warrior women. A thrilling and exciting fantasy-adventure. On sale now: Salesian Press, 979-8987146231

Rosy Mejía's When Two Plus Two Equaled Five is an adorable children's book about a king who suffers a strange illness that effects the townspeople and even their math! A charming and inspiring story that will be beloved by children and parents alike. Legacy Pursuit Publisher, 979-8-98706111-4, 979-8-9870611-0-7

Still by R.L Morgan tells the story of one man's romantic but gut-wrenching breakup with the woman he loves: NOVEMBER 2022.

Golfing with Lewis and Clark: My Rediscovery of America is a personal memoir that follows author Lex McMillan as he traces the steps of the discoverers across the United States. This is an educational and insightful read. We highly recommend. November 2022

Deadly Consequences by R.M. Russell tells the gut-wrenching true-life story of a man determined to protect his family and career after he is coerced by a crime syndicate into an online web of scams, kidnapping, and blackmail. Just Chilling Publishing, 9798987137406

The Women in Me: How They Helped me Survive and Thrive by Nancy Maloney-Mercado and Jackie O'Donnell is an inspirational memoir about the influences of the women in their lives and how women can help each other with healing and coping from trauma. A highly insightful read. NOVEMBER 2022

The Last Triceracorn (Book One) is a charming young adult fantasy adventure that will keep your reader enthralled. What a magical experience. M4 Publishing, 979-89863248-0-7

Sea Monsters by Jason R. Van Pelt is on sale now. Children can learn more about the beach and the sea in this addition to Jason R. Van Pelt's wonderful collection of children's books and holiday book series. Pelt's "Christmas Magic" November 2022. J.R.V.P., 978-1737157212

Reaper by J.R. Lightfoot is a scary thrill-ride with action, adventure, and humans battling demons to protect the souls of humankind. A sure delight for horror fans. An enthralling and action packed read. Angel, 979-8-2180251-0-6

R.S. Howell’s exciting new fantasy novel, The Legends of Daer: Champions of Tylwyth follows Isabella Strongfellow as she embarks on a mythical journey to save her brother. Fans of young adult fantasy will love this enchanting adventure. Maximus Publishing, 979-8-218-02106-1

Natalie's Journey by Carl Messinger is a sweet slice of life romantic drama and follow-up to his WWII romance drama, The German Triangle. Readers will love this period novel. JKL Publishing, 979-8218035327

Charming children's book I Went Fishing today by Linda Luke: COMING SOON NOVEMBER 2022

Dubbed a "...a textbook of psychiatry disguised as a novel," in The Secret Clinic, two patients sort through their disorders in this steamy romance by Lou Fabre. Travivo Tales, 979-8986946009 COMING SOON November 2022: Dogflu, the story of a pandemic by Lou Fabre

Compelling nonfiction by anthropologist and author Sterlin D. Williams, award winning books, Understanding the Far-Reaching Global Impact and his follow-up nonfiction, What Happens When... both winners of the International AAHGS 2020 and 2022 Book Awards, are available now via fine retailers everywhere. 978-1733589307 and 978-1733589314

When Silence isn't Golden by Carol Stockdale tells readers why cutting people off isn't always the answer to conflict in this thoughtful and engaging book about conflict resolution. EMCAR Press, 979-8-9872053-0-3

Coloring the Seasons by Hazel P. Simcox Vol 1 and 2 offer parents the perfect solution for providing children with learning activities that limit time on digital devices. Color Me Happy, 979-8-9869409-0-8, 979-8-986940-1-5.

The Hidden Path of Ancient Warriors by Janet Holmes is mystical fantasy sure to enthrall readers. Highly recommended. Christine's Destiny Publishing, 979-8987065914

Basic Financial Steps: That teaches you how to make your money work for you by Reginald Campbell offers informative, applicable, real world guidance on personal finance. Highly recommend. The Strategy Group, 979-8-9867069-0-0

In More Than Sisters, by Susan Varnum, two sisters endure the trials and tribulations of life in this drama set in the 1920s. A wonderful read. Harborside Publishing, 979-8-218-06446-4 OCTOBER, 2022

The Fifie by Marco Collina tells the romantic story of a couple whose lives are upended after becoming lost at sea, in this epic adventurous sea tale... MAC PRESS, 979-8986465005.

Stan Nicholas' Never Summer: A Thousand Rainbows, is more than a memoir of his life–it is a captivating story of 13 summers of his adolescent years spent traveling the Pacific Northwest with his family of six while harvesting fruit. A Buff and Beyond, Ink, 979-8218030919

COMING SOON:

Atlas Chronicles: Cops and Robbers: Brandon Wallace

The Takeback: A Vampire's Revenge by James Dean