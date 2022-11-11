Submit Release
News Search

There were 819 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,617 in the last 365 days.

Producing Green Steel: How Do We Get Real?

To meet the Paris Agreement, steel producers will need to halve their CO2 emissions from the steel-making process by 2030, rising to a 90% cut in emissions by 2040.

Innovative technologies are being developed to help the industry get there – substituting coal with renewable hydrogen being one of the most promising ones – but the task seems daunting. This COP27 side event presented by State of Green and partners Topsoe and H2Green Steel aims to provide inspiration and to discuss some of the critical drivers of the green steel transition, including political strategies, collaboration across the value chain and the role of off-takers in supporting early market development.

In addition, the panel will address the importance of realizing the societal benefits associated with a just transition such as green growth and employment.

(Data sources: The Net Zero Industry Tracker (World Economic Forum – 2022), World Steel Association, McKinsey Decarbonization challenge for steel 2020 report)

15:30 – 16:30

Moderator: Robert Watt, Communications Director and Head of Strategic Policy Engagement, Stockholm Environment Institute
Maria Persson Gulda, Chief Technical Officer, H2 Green Steel
Sundus Cordelia Ramli, CCO for Power-to-X
Concepcion Boo Arias, Chief Advisor for Climate & Green Transition in Public & Regulatory Affairs at A.P. Møller Mærsk
Martina Montesino Malmberg, Research Program Manager, Sustainable Industry at the Swedish Energy Agency
Niels Angel, Project Leader Catena-X for CO2 and Sustainability at BMW

You just read:

Producing Green Steel: How Do We Get Real?

Distribution channels: Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.