Producing Green Steel: How Do We Get Real?

To meet the Paris Agreement, steel producers will need to halve their CO2 emissions from the steel-making process by 2030, rising to a 90% cut in emissions by 2040.

Innovative technologies are being developed to help the industry get there – substituting coal with renewable hydrogen being one of the most promising ones – but the task seems daunting. This COP27 side event presented by State of Green and partners Topsoe and H2Green Steel aims to provide inspiration and to discuss some of the critical drivers of the green steel transition, including political strategies, collaboration across the value chain and the role of off-takers in supporting early market development.

In addition, the panel will address the importance of realizing the societal benefits associated with a just transition such as green growth and employment.

(Data sources: The Net Zero Industry Tracker (World Economic Forum – 2022), World Steel Association, McKinsey Decarbonization challenge for steel 2020 report)

15:30 – 16:30

Moderator: Robert Watt, Communications Director and Head of Strategic Policy Engagement, Stockholm Environment Institute

Maria Persson Gulda, Chief Technical Officer, H2 Green Steel

Sundus Cordelia Ramli, CCO for Power-to-X

Concepcion Boo Arias, Chief Advisor for Climate & Green Transition in Public & Regulatory Affairs at A.P. Møller Mærsk

Martina Montesino Malmberg, Research Program Manager, Sustainable Industry at the Swedish Energy Agency

Niels Angel, Project Leader Catena-X for CO2 and Sustainability at BMW