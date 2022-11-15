4D BIOMATERIALS SHOWCASING EXPERT DESIGN SERVICES
Medical polymer pioneer launches 4D Design™ Innovation Hub at Formnext 2022 to support commercial partners
The 4D Design™ Innovation Hub is a game-changer that will enable our partners to move quickly from ideation to prototype evaluation and beyond.”FRANKFURT, GERMANY, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 4D Biomaterials will be showcasing their new 4D Design™ Innovation Hub and 3D printable 4Degra® degradable polymer during Formnext 2022, the largest professional additive manufacturing convention in the world. Attendees will be able to talk with the 4D Biomaterials commercial team to learn more about how the company is shaping up to become a major force in the additive manufacturing of innovative degradable medical devices. Fifteen years of academic and commercial research led to the development of the 4Degra®, a proprietary photocurable polycarbonate urethane polymer that can be processed using various SLA and DLP additive manufacturing technologies. Now, by partnering with 4D Biomaterials on device design and development, medical device innovators can combine better material performance with access to the on-demand expertise and practical support needed to rapidly turn exciting ideas into life-enhancing devices.
— Phil Smith, CEO
Based at the company headquarters in Nottingham, UK, the 4D Design™ Innovation Hub brings together an experienced and passionate team of mechanical, design, and bioengineering experts with access to cutting-edge 3D CAD, simulation and analysis software, alongside macro and micro-scale 3D printing hardware for rapid prototype production.
Phil Smith, CEO, commented, “We are delighted to be back at Formnext this year as it represents an excellent opportunity for us to engage with key stakeholders in the additive manufacturing and medical device worlds. We have developed some strong industry relationships as a result of exhibiting here last year, and we are looking forward to sharing the latest exciting chapter in our commercial development story with attendees. The 4D Design™ Innovation Hub is a game-changer that will enable our partners to move quickly from ideation to prototype evaluation and beyond.”
4D Biomaterials’ commercial team will be available to discuss 4Degra® and the 4D Design™ Innovation Hub on Stand A39, Hall 11.1 at Formnext, Messe Frankfurt, Germany from Tuesday, November 15th, 2022 to Friday, November 18th, 2022.
4D Biomaterials is researching, developing, and commercialising a portfolio of degradable medical polymers based on proprietary photocurable polycarbonate urethane chemistry. These materials, marketed under the brand name 4Degra® can be processed using various SLA and DLP photocurable additive manufacturing technologies.
4D Biomaterials is a trading style of 4D Medicine Limited.
