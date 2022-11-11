Fashion Forward Box Celebrates The Launch of a New Budget-Friendly Women's Clothing Rental Service with a Giveaway for Fashion Lovers

FashionForwardBox.com celebrates the launch of its new budget-friendly women's clothing rental service by hosting a giveaway in collaboration with MSN.com-syndicated lifestyle blog, Inspirations & Celebrations. In addition to giving all new Fashion Forward members a free 30-day trial subscription, the lucky winner of the giveaway will receive a 3-month membership. Designed to inspire women to elevate their style, Fashion Forward Box carries many popular fashion brands including ASTR The Label, Badgley Mischka, Banana Republic, Dress The Population, French Connection, Nicole Miller New York, and more. From everyday essentials to cocktail attire and even maternity apparel, Fashion Forward Box was created by Christina-Lauren Pollack (a style expert & entrepreneur), as an easy way for women to refresh their wardrobe without spending a fortune on new pieces.

CARMEL, Calif., Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To inspire women to elevate their style (without spending a fortune), style expert & entrepreneur, Christina-Lauren Pollack, is excited to launch FashionForwardBox.com.

Fashion Forward Box is a new apparel subscription rental service that gives women access to hundreds of looks for one flat fee of just $50 per month (including free shipping both ways). After signing up for a monthly membership, the customer creates a virtual closet filled with pieces she'd love to wear. Then she can hand-select 2 items per box, which get shipped out within 1-2 days. She can wear and keep the items for as long as she wants, buy the pieces at an exclusive members-only discount, or return the pieces to swap out new items from her virtual closet. On average, customers get 4-5 boxes per month, which equates to 8-10 pieces monthly. This calculates to just $5-6 to rent each piece, making it a truly budget-friendly way to upgrade outfits.

How it works:

BROWSE: Explore our collections and fill your virtual closet. Discover new favorites with fresh styles added weekly.

RENT: Receive 2 items at a time to wear for as long as you'd like, then return when you're ready for more.

REPEAT: Switch up your look all month long with unlimited box exchanges, free dry cleaning, and free shipping.

Fashion Forward offers a variety of popular apparel brands including Amanda Uprichard, Alexia Admor, Anne Klein, Ann Taylor, ASTR The Label, BB Dakota, Badgley Mischka, Banana Republic, Chelsea and Walker, Dress The Population, Express, French Connection, Line and Dot, Nic+Zoe, Nicole Miller New York, Rachel Pally, Sanctuary Clothing, Vince, and many more. From everyday essentials (such as tops, pants, jumpsuits, and dresses) to cocktail attire, Fashion Forward carries all types of clothing. In addition to this, Fashion Forward Box offers a large assortment of sizes (from XS to 4x), as well as maternity apparel, making it a great option for women who are experiencing size or lifestyle changes. Currently, the program is available to USA residents located within the 48 continuous states. As the company grows, it plans to expand its distribution.

As a style expert and blogger, Christina-Lauren Pollack has not only covered NYFW runway shows by top designers (like Badgley Mischka, Cynthia Rowley, and Chiara Boni) but she's also interviewed numerous designers and brands over the past decade. She's been seen and quoted in publications such as InStyle.com, EliteDaily, and Shape.com, and has been invited to speak on panels for San Francisco Fashion Week, Fashinnovation Talks, and The Style Collective Conference in New York. She's passionate about empowering women to look and feel their best, which is why she was inspired to bring this new service to women across the country.

Over the past several years, she has witnessed the fashion industry changing drastically in response to shoppers' shifting desires. She noticed that women are starting to appreciate the fun and freedom associated with accessing fashion on demand (through rental subscription programs), versus the high cost and time spent shopping for apparel. Not to mention - with a greater push toward an eco-conscious fashion industry, more Millennials are starting to opt for fashion rentals over purchases of new pieces.

As reported in August 2022 by Future Market Insights on GlobalNewsWire.com, "The global online clothing rental market is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 11.0% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2031. The online clothing rental market will exhibit considerable growth over this period. Swiftly changing consumer preferences, and lifestyles along with an inclination toward fashion are likely to foster growth in the online clothing rental market." In addition to saving women time and money, FashionForwardBox.com is proud to help to minimize waste from mass production, while still making it easy and accessible for style lovers to discover and wear new fashion trends and brands.

FashionForwardBox.com is celebrating the launch of its new budget-friendly women's clothing rental service by hosting a giveaway in collaboration with Christina-Lauren's MSN-syndicated lifestyle blog, Inspirations & Celebrations. In addition to giving all new members a free 30-day trial subscription, the lucky winner of the giveaway will receive a 3-month complimentary subscription, entitling them to unlimited access to apparel on rotation for 90 days. The giveaway runs from November 9, 2022 - November 30, 2022, and is open to USA Residents age 18+. One random winner will be drawn on December 1, 2022, and contacted by email. To enter the giveaway, visit https://inspirationsandcelebrations.net/2022/11/fashion-forward-box.html.

Media Contact

Christina-Lauren Pollack, Inspirations and Celebrations LLC, 1 831-216-6402, info@inspirationsandcelebrations.net

SOURCE Fashion Forward Box