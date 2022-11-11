DigiCAS Reveals StreamViral at InterBEE 2022
OTT Specialist StreamViral to be showcased at InterBee 2022 by broadcast specialist DigiCAS with focus on mid tier, niche, and grass root sportsTOKYO, JAPAN, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digicas, a leading system integrator of broadcast and AV solutions for the Japanese market, will be demonstrating a newly integrated OTT sports solution at InterBee 2022.
StreamViral is a fast paced and emerging OTT developer providing live and VOD platforms for the sports market. They will have their solutions on-display at InterBee by their Japanese partner Digicas, who has a proven history of providing sports production and AI based camera solutions.
The OTT market is experiencing unprecedented demand. It was valued at $121 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $1,039 billion by 2027. Every segment can benefit. Traditionally top end sports and clubs have been monetizing their own media rights and StreamViral is now making an OTT platform specifically for the mid-to low tier sports market to take advantage of the OTT boom. StreamViral is aimed for niche sports that traditionally may not have massive following. It is a largely untapped market where many leagues, clubs, and federations are relying on platforms such as YouTube to build their brand, but unaware they can take control of their own media rights for monetization with their own customized platform from StreamViral.
Reza Zirak, Managing Director at Digicas commented “StreamViral offers an OTT platform based on the same hosted high-end technology that is utilized by major broadcasters, but at a compelling price-point that suits lower tier sports clubs that are on a budget. They even have a rev-share model which removes the financial risk for a club looking to monetize their live events, while also giving a rich archive of their historical games available as video-on-demand. It can really help clubs to take back control of their media rights, make money, and give them a global presence.”
Mark Andrews, Chief Commercial Officer at StreamViral also said “As we grow StreamViral globally, we are delighted with our Japanese partner, Digicas, who offer our OTT platforms locally hosted, in a local language, and with local payment options. Our mission is to offer high quality customized OTT solutions, with full support thus allowing clubs and leagues to have a fan engagement platform like no other. ”
Zirak concludes “The sports production market is evolving rapidly - productions and OTT platforms that were once the domain of richer clubs, is no longer an exclusive offering. With a range of AI production cameras, and OTT platforms from StreamViral, Digicas is truly positioned to offer complete end-to-end solutions to a range of sports clubs, leagues, universities, and grassroot sports who are restricted by budget but have ambitions to lead-the-way in streaming their content.”
Are you at Interbee 2022? Please check out StreamViral and Digicas in Hall 8 , booth 8405.
About Digicas
Digicas is a solution provider to the Broadcast and Media market in Japan and overseas. DIGIcas provides hardware, software service and research as part of the business model to its clients.
Website -http://www.DIGIcas.jp
About StreamViral
With a focus on support, StreamViral offers the most comprehensive over-the-top (OTT) video-streaming platform for sports leagues, media right holders, and federations wishing to monetize and broadcast their content. Built on enterprise hosted platforms and enabling clubs to monetize and achieve global fan engagement, StreamViral's end-to-end white-label solutions incorporates content ingest for live streaming, video-on-demand (VOD), and freemium content. With a choice of commercial offerings, their affordable platforms can be customized for branded apps and is built on powerful media manager modules. Contact StreamViral at support@streamviral.video or visit their website at https://www.streamviral.video.
Mark Andrews
RainDance Digital (https://rd-digitalmarketing.com)
mark@rd-software.net
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn