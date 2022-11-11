Global Healthcare E-Commerce Market Drivers, Trends And Restraints For 2022-2031

Healthcare E-commerce Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

As per The Business Research Company's "Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022”, the healthcare e-commerce market is predicted to reach a value of $89.0 billion in 2021, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 24.9% since 2016. The global healthcare e-commerce market size is expected to grow from $89.0 billion in 2021 to $295.3 billion in 2026 at a rate of 27.1%. The global healthcare e-commerce market growth is then expected to increase at a CAGR of 19.5% from 2026 and reach $720.6 billion in 2031. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and hypertension is expected to be a major driver of the healthcare e-commerce market.

Key Trends In The Healthcare E-Commerce Market

Augmented reality technologies are being widely used by healthcare e-commerce companies to enhance the personalized care experience of patients. Augmented reality along with virtual reality are expected to be major contributors in the innovation of products and services across the healthcare e-commerce global market. AR technology enables users to retrieve crucial information including live direct or indirect views of real-world environments without being physically present there. Large enterprises like Amazon to are using augmented reality to offer the required care to patients. Augmented reality enables doctors to provide personalized care treatment to their patients and this trend is expected to be continued. It is expected that the investment for augmented reality across healthcare e-commerce will reach up to 2.4 billion USD by 2026. For instance, in August 2021, Amazon Web Services collaborated with Toronto based BRIOX, a cloud-based AR, VR & 3D presentation platform that enables content creators to quickly produce photorealistic, interactive, multimedia experiences to add web-based augmented reality features in its package offerings across the verticals.

Overview Of The Healthcare E-Commerce Market

The healthcare e-commerce market consists of sales of healthcare products and their related services through online channels by entities (organizations, sole traders or partnerships) that that are primarily involved in retailing healthcare products through e-commerce. Healthcare products include medical devices (pacemakers, insulin pumps, defibrillators, surgical instruments and other medical devices), and drugs or medicines.

Market Size Data

Forecast period: Historical and Future

By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Market Segmentation

By Type: Drug, Medical Device

By Application: Telemedicine, Caregiving Services, Medical Consultation

By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Other End Users

By Geography: The healthcare e-commerce global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Major market players such as Amazon, Exactcare Pharmacy, Flipkart Pvt. Ltd, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd, eBay Inc

Healthcare E-Commerce Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company’s comprehensive reports that provides healthcare e-commerce global market forecast and an overview of healthcare e-commerce market. The market report analyzes healthcare e-commerce market size, healthcare e-commerce market trends, healthcare e-commerce global market growth drivers, healthcare e-commerce market segments, healthcare e-commerce market major players, healthcare e-commerce global market growth across geographies, and healthcare e-commerce global market competitors’ revenues and market positioning. The healthcare e-commerce global market report enables you to gain insights on opportunities and strategies, as well as identify countries and segments with the highest growth potential.

