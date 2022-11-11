MACAU, November 11 - The Macao Institute for Tourism Studies hosted the IFTM Scholarship and Fellowship Presentation Ceremony 2022 on 11 November at Grand Hall of IFTM Mong-Há Campus. A total of 297 scholarships and fellowships offered by IFTM and various donors were presented to students with outstanding performance in various fields or financial difficulties.

President Fanny Vong and the representatives of donors attended the ceremony. 20 scholarships and fellowships donated by the Institute Council and government departments, private enterprises, associations and individuals worth more than 2.4 million patacas were awarded to students with outstanding achievement in academic performance, global internship, research and exchange activities. In addition, in the current school year, IFTM has offered full tuition fee waiver to 78 new undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Apart from IFTM, scholarship and fellowship providers include (names not listed in order): Institute Council, Education Fund, Macao Foundation, Banco Nacional Ultramarino, Bank of China, Mr. Cheung Lup Kwan, Galaxy Entertainment Group, Golden Burger (Macau) Charity Association, Henry Fok Foundation, Mr. & Mrs. Patrick Huen, L’Arc Macau, Macau Hotel Association, Macau Polytex Group, Macau Traveling and Cultural Exchange Promotion Association, Melco Resorts & Entertainment, MGM, Nam Kwong (Group) Company Ltd., Sands China Ltd., SJM Resorts, S.A. as well as Wynn Resorts, S.A.

In her speech, President Fanny Vong extended the gratitude to scholarship providers for their continued support to the Institute, which enabled students’ pursuit of excellence in both learning and whole-person development. IFTM continues to demonstrate excellence in education. In July, IFTM became the first higher education institution to receive QAA’s International Quality Review (IQR) reaccreditation, and was honoured with a prestigious PATA Gold Award in the category of Human Capital Development Initiative in October, marking its fourth time to receive PATA Gold Award since the Institute’s establishment. IFTM constantly improves and launches new programmes to cope with social and economic development, enabling students and graduates to exert their strengths in different fields and contribute to the society in the future.