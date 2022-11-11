Gov. Ivey Hosts 74th Annual Turkey Pardoning

Governor Kay Ivey on Thursday, November 10, 2022 hosted the 74th Annual Turkey Pardoning at the Alabama Governor’s Mansion. This year, Governor Ivey requested the public’s help in naming the two turkeys. The governor was joined by the Alabama Department of Agriculture & Industries Commissioner Rick Pate, Johnny Adams with the Alabama Egg & Poultry Association, as well as Becky Bates Sloane of Bates Turkey Farm. Montgomery Christian School and Riverchase Day School students also participated in the program. (Governor’s Office, Lori Davis Jhons)
