Aspire Systems recognized as a Great Place to Work for Women yet again

Aspire Systems has been recognized with two awards for its diversity initiatives, India's Best Workplaces™ for Women 2022 and Best Companies for Women in India.

CHENNAI, TAMIL NADU, INDIA, November 11, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aspire Systems, a technology services provider with offices spread across the globe, has been recognized recently with two awards for its diversity initiatives. The organization made it to India’s Best WorkplacesTM for Women 2022. This award is conferred by the Great Place to WorkInstitute to organizations that promote and embrace diversity and gender equity for women in the workplace. Aspire has received this recognition for the fourth time in a row. The organization has also been recognized as one of the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) as a part of the Avtar & Seramount Best Companies for Women in India study. The awards are a testament to the organization’s efforts in building and maintaining an inclusive work environment for its people.Commenting on this double achievement, Dinesh Kumar, Global Vice President - Human Resources, said, “Being a people-centric organization, we have always believed in providing equal opportunities for all. With our focused people practices and dedication from Aspirians, we are able to achieve a diversity ratio of 35%, which is well above the industry benchmark. As an organization committed to the well-being of our people, we are working to strengthen our diversity initiatives and to make Aspire a great workplace for all.”Great Place to WorkCertification is recognized globally, and every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries across more than 20 industries take part in the assessment by Great Place to WorkInstitute, benchmarking and planning actions to strengthen their workplace culture. To see the list of companies that made it to the wall of fame in 2022, click here Avtar, India’s premier Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion solutions firm, along with Seramount (formerly Working Mother Media), now a part of EAB, is a strategic professional services firm dedicated to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace in the United States conducts the Best Companies for Women in India (BCWI) study every year. This year, 351 companies spanning every major industry, geographical location, and line of business participated in the study. To read more, click here. About Aspire SystemsAspire Systems is a global technology services firm serving as a trusted technology partner for more than 250 customers across the globe. Aspire works with the world's most innovative enterprises and software product companies, helping them leverage technology to transform their business in the digital landscape. Its proven approach to Software Engineering & Digital Technologies allows companies to run intelligent business models. Aspire’s core philosophy of ‘Attention. Always.’ communicates its belief in lavishing care and attention to its customers and employees. The company has over 4900 employees globally and is CMMI Level 3 certified. It operates across the US, LATAM, Europe, UK, Middle East, India, and Asia Pacific.Aspire Systems has been recognized 12 times in a row as one of the Top 100 ‘Best Companies to Work For’ by the Great Place to WorkInstitute. To know more about Aspire Systems, visit https://www.aspiresys.com/