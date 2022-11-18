JT Nguyen, CEO, Gameflip, A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview
JT Nguyen, CEO, Gameflip, joins other leaders, trailblazers, and thought leaders interviewed for popular DotCom Magazine Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Show
JT Nguyen and his team at Gameflip are a leading marketplace powered by advanced technology that ensures simple, safe transactions for all things digital. A geat entrepreneur!”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Andy “Jake” Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine interviews JT Nguyen, CEO, Gameflip for the Magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Television Series, which is featured on The Binge Networks TV Channel as featured on Apple TV, Amazon TV, Sony, ROKU, Samsung, LG, and many others. JT Nguyen joins other leaders selected by the editorial team of DotCom Magazine to be interviewed on the top trending show.
— Andy Jacob
About Gameflip
Gameflip is an innovation focused technology company creating the commerce engine for the gaming Metaverse enabling all ecosystem participants including gamers, creators, brands, and developers to connect, safely conduct commerce and mutually share the benefits. Led by serial entrepreneurs and veterans in the technology and gaming industries, the team specializes in building safe, secure and highly scalable platforms for transacting digital assets, digital goods and services.
Since launching in 2015, its 6 million loyal community members have safely transacted over $120M on the Gameflip Platform. By combining its simple and intuitive platform with blockchain technology that delivers transparent ownership and playable in-game items, Gameflip is making digital assets accessible and safe for the mainstream.
The Gameflip Platform utilizes environmentally friendly and sustainable technology that captures the benefits of blockchain technology without all of its complexities. Transactions within the Gameflip Platform are fully secure using fiat or cryptocurrencies, do not require mining or gas fees and have built-in regulatory compliance. Make sure you check out the GameFlip investment opportunity on StartEngine (https://www.startengine.com/offering/gameflip).
Gameflip is located in the Bay Area and is backed by savvy gaming investors including Bullpen Capital, GoAhead Ventures, Lightbank and PlayNext.
JT Nguyen joins other leading CEO’s, founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative and popular interview show. In the interview with Andy Jacob, JT Nguyen discusses the newest offerings of Gameflip, what makes the company different than other firms, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. JT Nguyen joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies that have been invited to participate in the exclusive series
Andy Jacob, CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with JT Nguyen was amazing. The success of Gameflip is a true testament to their team and their people. It was a real honor to have JT Nguyen on the video series.
Andy Jacob says, “It’s the goal of DotCom Magazine to provide the absolute best in what entrepreneurship has to offer. We have interviewed many of the world’s leading entrepreneurs in their respective field. It takes amazing leadership to build a company like Gameflip. There are so many powerful and talented entrepreneurs throughout the world, and I am extremely fortunate to interview the best of the best. I always come away humbled by how many talented people are building amazing companies. As we scout the world for interesting entrepreneurs and companies, it is always a wonderful experience to meet leaders like JT Nguyen who are forging an incredible path for others. At DotCom Magazine, we believe entrepreneurs are the heartbeat of the world. We believe it is a world where risk takers must be lauded, saluted, and respected. Successful entrepreneurs get up every morning and give an amazing effort. We salute the business leaders of this world like JT Nguyen”.
