Pop/R&B Singer Jen Ash Overcomes Toxic Relationship With Cathartic Single

Jen Ash is a Top 5 UK iTunes charting artist and former pro basketball player. Her latest single is “No Lover Lover.”

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her single, “Crush On You,” former pro basketball player-turned-R&B Singer-songwriter Jen Ash exploded onto the international music landscape. The single leaped into the UK iTunes R&B Songs Top 5, while gaining 29K Spotify streams. All totaled, the Lebanon-born, France-raised artist has over 5K monthly Spotify listeners and over 100K plays on the platform.

Now, Jen Ash is releasing her most personal track to date. “No Lover Lover” is a cathartic song for Jen, tackling an issue that is sure to hit home with many.

"I've experienced a very toxic relationship, and I did not realize it,” she said. The wake-up call was when he did not show up at my first show, nor was he supportive of my art, being jealous of my creativity and not being enthusiastic about my success. He was trying to discourage me every step of the way. I let him go and honestly… I felt miserable. I really thought I couldn't live without him, but I discovered that it was actually quite the opposite. The doors started to open for me as soon as he was gone. Relationships are sometimes distractions, and they take us on a path that is not ours to take, and we lose focus of what our true desires are."

She further added, “Breakups end up being blessings most of the time. ‘No Lover Lover’ is about me feeling like a weight has been lifted. [I am] feeling finally free, finding myself being totally fine on my own.”

More info about Jen Ash can be seen at http://www.jenashmusic.com.