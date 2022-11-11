Pop/R&B Singer Jen Ash Overcomes Toxic Relationship With Cathartic Single

Jen Ash is a Top 5 UK iTunes charting artist and former pro basketball player. Her latest single is “No Lover Lover.”

Relationships are sometimes distractions, and they take us on a path that is not ours to take, and we lose focus of what our true desires are.”
— Jen Ash

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With her single, “Crush On You,” former pro basketball player-turned-R&B Singer-songwriter Jen Ash exploded onto the international music landscape. The single leaped into the UK iTunes R&B Songs Top 5, while gaining 29K Spotify streams. All totaled, the Lebanon-born, France-raised artist has over 5K monthly Spotify listeners and over 100K plays on the platform.

Now, Jen Ash is releasing her most personal track to date. “No Lover Lover” is a cathartic song for Jen, tackling an issue that is sure to hit home with many.

"I've experienced a very toxic relationship, and I did not realize it,” she said. The wake-up call was when he did not show up at my first show, nor was he supportive of my art, being jealous of my creativity and not being enthusiastic about my success. He was trying to discourage me every step of the way. I let him go and honestly… I felt miserable. I really thought I couldn't live without him, but I discovered that it was actually quite the opposite. The doors started to open for me as soon as he was gone. Relationships are sometimes distractions, and they take us on a path that is not ours to take, and we lose focus of what our true desires are."

She further added, “Breakups end up being blessings most of the time. ‘No Lover Lover’ is about me feeling like a weight has been lifted. [I am] feeling finally free, finding myself being totally fine on my own.”

More info about Jen Ash can be seen at http://www.jenashmusic.com.

Michael Stover
MTS Management Group
michael@mtsmanagementgroup.com

About

MTS Management Group is more than just an artist management/publicity/promotions company…It is where INDIE artists get MAJOR exposure! Specializing in full-service artist management, publicity and promotions, radio and social media campaigns for new and established independent artists and indie labels, MTS Management Group and MTS Records are on the cutting edge of today’s new music business. Founded in 2010 by Award-winning songwriter, musician and producer, Michael Stover. A music industry veteran of over 30 years, Michael is a graduate of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh, with a degree specializing in the Music and Video business. Michael has used that education to gain a wealth of experience within the industry: from retail music manager and DJ, to two-time Billboard Magazine Contest winning songwriter, performer and chart-topping producer, and finally, award-winning artist manager, publicist, promoter and label president. In just 7 years, MTS Records has released 32 Top 40 New Music Weekly country chart singles, including TWELVE #1s and 8 Top 85 Music Row chart singles.

http://www.mtsmanagementgroup.com

