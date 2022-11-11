Submit Release
Internet for All: Idaho Local Coordination WorkshopNov15

StartNovember 15, 2022 MSTAll day eventEndNovember 16, 2022 MSTAll day event

Register for the Internet for All: Idaho Local Coordination Workshop now! 

The Internet For All Workshop will be held on November 15 & 16 in Boise, Idaho at the Riverside Hotel.

Join community leaders, federal representatives and staff from the Idaho Department of Commerce and Idaho Commission for Libraries to learn about critical programs to expand broadband infrastructure and digital equity throughout the state.

This day-and-a-half-long workshop will bring together critical stakeholders in Idaho from the federal, state and local governments, tribal communities, industry and other key partners to discuss coordination on broadband efforts as the state prepares to receive significant broadband funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

On Tuesday, November 15, the workshop will feature a series of keynote addresses and panel discussions about relevant next steps, planning efforts, needs and challenges.

On Wednesday, November 16 (optional), participants will have an opportunity to meet with state and federal representatives for hands-on technical assistance on NTIA’s broadband programs and have an opportunity to provide input into the development of the state’s 5-year broadband and digital equity plans.

There is no fee to register for this event, and all are welcome to attend.

Register now.

