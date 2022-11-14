Submit Release
Premier Intelligence Firm in Texas Leads Industry in Digital Forensics Investigations

Founding Partners: (L to R) JD Spielman, Trent Forbes, Daryl Parker

Blackfish Intelligence meeting

Blackfish Intelligence Moves into Number One Spot for Digital Forensics with Exclusive Certification for Innovative Technology

Combining unique technology with comprehensive analysis, Blackfish Intelligence is the only private investigation firm in the U.S. that performs phone, tablet, computer and vehicle digital forensics.”
— Trent Forbes, Partner
MCKINNEY, TEXAS, USA , November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Blackfish Intelligence has been awarded certification in the Berla iVe Ecosystem software, which, when added to Clear Enhanced Due Diligence, and Cellebrite Premium services, gives Blackfish Intelligence, specializing in criminal defense, the most comprehensive digital forensics capabilities in the U.S. This suite of state-of-the-art technologies allows for analyzing data downloaded to a vehicle, and the imaging and analysis of data on phones, tablets, computers or other smart devices.

Capturing raw data is a task performed by technicians, but performing the expert analysis requires a trained and experienced investigator. The capability to both capture and analyze the data gives Blackfish Intelligence the opportunity to uncover or challenge material evidence. This method provides deeper insights that help give context and tell the story of a case through properly vetted evidence.

State and Federal law enforcement agencies often have a distinct advantage through their exclusive access to emerging technologies, but Blackfish Intelligence is leading the private investigation industry by pursuing these advanced certifications, and creating better outcomes in criminal investigations, family law, and corporate/civil cases. Based on their training and experience, the digital forensics investigators at Blackfish Intelligence have given subject-matter-expert testimony in federal, state, and county courts.

ABOUT BLACKFISH INTELLIGENCE
Blackfish Intelligence was founded in 2017 with a commitment to offering exceptional client experiences with services like surveillance, family and criminal investigations, trial consulting, locating people, digital forensics, and more. As the leading private investigations firm in Texas and the largest criminal defense team in the U.S., Blackfish Intelligence delivers trusted intelligence with its exceptional investigators and state-of-the-art capabilities in digital forensics. To learn more about Blackfish Intelligence, visit www.blackfishintel.com.

