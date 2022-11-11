SmartInsights for Digital Twins Now Available Globally
Manufacturers and other industrial companies gain holistic views of production operations by deploying SmartInsights together with AWS IoT TwinMakerBANGALORE, INDIA, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AWS Advanced Consulting Partner TensorIoT announced today that the company’s SmartInsights software can now provide enhanced digital twin capabilities through the use of AWS IoT TwinMaker in additional AWS regions around the world.
Since its launch in 2020, customers worldwide have been using SmartInsights from TensorIoT, powered by AWS, to experience greater situational awareness, gain actionable insights, and make more confident operational decisions. SmartInsights is always deployed in customers’ own AWS accounts so that each customer owns and controls its operational data and can take immediate advantage of new AWS services as they become available in more regions. With the broader availability of AWS IoT TwinMaker to customers located in India as well as the Australia-Pacific and ASEAN areas, more people can now experience a deeper view into real world physical systems with actionable insights, robust visualizations, and advanced analytics, all delivered in a single pane of glass by SmartInsights.
“TensorIoT has a history of using AWS services in innovative ways to deliver integrated solutions to customers worldwide,” said John Traynor, Vice-President and General Manager for Products and Solutions at TensorIoT. He also noted that “TensorIoT has been a launch partner for multiple AWS services, including AWS IoT TwinMaker, and we’re delighted to support its use in more locations around the world so that customers can gain even more value from TensorIoT SmartInsights and the digital transformation of their operations.”
“We are committed to providing all of our clients with guidance and solutions to take full advantage of the powerful capabilities of Amazon Web Services,” said Charles Burden, Co-CEO of TensorIoT. He continued, “as an AWS exclusive partner, we are also committed to integrating new AWS services as quickly as possible into our solution portfolio to provide even more value to our clients worldwide."
Prospective customers can find more information about SmartInsights by visiting the company’s website, www.tensoriot.com, or the AWS Marketplace, aws.amazon.com/marketplace, or by emailing the company at contact@tensoriot.com.
About TensorIoT Inc.: The mission of TensorIoT is to partner with companies to build scalable technology solutions that increase automation and the pace of innovation using cutting edge services. TensorIoT drives success by taking a cloud first, serverless and managed service approach to meeting customer needs. TensorIoT is an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner that has achieved the AWS DevOps Competency, AWS IoT Competency, AWS Machine Learning Competency, AWS Industrial Software Competency, AWS Machine Learning Operations Competency, AWS Applied AI Competency, AWS Retail Competency, and AWS Travel & Hospitality Competency designations. The company also has multiple AWS Service Delivery credentials for AWS services. Founded by a former AWS employee, TensorIoT has delivered successful projects across the world in the IoT & ML space and has offices in the U.S. (California, Washington, Nevada, Texas, Virginia, Florida), the UK, India, and Japan. TensorIoT is customer obsessed and practices the AWS leadership principles. With their deep experience delivering complete end-to-end solutions, from edge devices to end users in IoT, and from data engineering to automated ML pipelines, the TensorIoT team of AWS certified architects can quickly assist customers in realizing their technology and business goals.
