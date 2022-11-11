Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,467 in the last 365 days.

Lost treasures up for bid in state’s safe deposit box auction Nov. 10-17

Items include gold, jewelry, and collectibles

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Nov. 10, 2022 – Collectible coins, gold and silver jewelry, artwork, sports memorabilia, and more.

The Department of Revenue, in conjunction with James G. Murphy Co., will auction the contents of hundreds of unclaimed safe deposit boxes during an online auction Nov. 10-17. 

More than 3,500 items are up for auction, including collectible coins, gold and silver jewelry, sports memorabilia, stamps, and other rare items, including an 1860 campaign button for Abraham Lincoln. Bidders can look through the items online by visiting Murphy’s website.

The auction inventory can be viewed in person from 8 a.m.- 4 p.m. each day, Nov. 15-16 at the James G. Murphy facility, 18226 – 68th Ave. N.E., Kenmore. Representatives from Revenue will be available during the in-person viewings to answer questions about Unclaimed Property and the safe deposit box auction.

All of the auction items were turned over to Revenue after financial institutions lost touch with owners and rental fees went unpaid for a period of time. State law requires Revenue to auction off the contents if the owners haven’t claimed the property within five years from the time it was turned over to the state. The state doesn’t profit from the sale of the unclaimed items. All cash proceeds, minus auction and bank fees, are held in the safe deposit box owner’s name for the owner or an heir to claim.

To find out if Revenue is holding your property from an abandoned safe deposit box or other unclaimed property, check your name on the Department of Revenue’s Unclaimed Property website, claimyourcash.org. Owners can claim their property until the item is auctioned by immediately initiating a claim.

Revenue’s Unclaimed Property program has been conducting safe deposit box auctions since 1983. This is the agency’s 16th auction.
 

###

You just read:

Lost treasures up for bid in state’s safe deposit box auction Nov. 10-17

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.