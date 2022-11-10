Selah joins Revenue’s combined licensing solution

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Nov. 10, 2022 – The Department of Revenue’s Business Licensing Service (BLS) today welcomes the city of Selah to its combined licensing partnership.

Selah joins more than 20 Yakima Valley communities in this vital agricultural region that link local commerce to Revenue’s one-stop licensing solution for business.

Selah, just northwest of Yakima, is home to 8,200 residents and the Tree Top juice company headquarters.

The town of Albion and Selah’s Yakima Valley neighbor, city of Wapato, are next to join. BLS supports local licensing for more than Washington State partners. Find a complete list on the City license endorsements page.

###