The 2022 supplemental state budget allocates funding for the Department of Commerce to establish a Lifeline Support System Pilot Project to serve as a no-wrong-door access point for support and connection to services for individuals in Washington who require assistance to overcome a life challenge that could escalate into a crisis if not addressed.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.