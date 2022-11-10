Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,884 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,362 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Steven Roberts Reelected as Senate Minority Whip

For Immediate Release: Nov. 10, 2022

Contact: Timothy Griffin (573) 751-4415

Senator Steven Roberts Reelected as Senate Minority Whip

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announces he has been reelected to serve as minority whip for the upcoming 2023 legislative session in the Missouri Senate. Roberts was selected by his colleagues during the Minority Caucus’ leadership elections on Nov. 10, 2022.

“It has been a great honor to serve in Senate leadership,” Roberts said. “I look forward to continuing my advocacy in this role and to keep fighting for legislation that uplifts our community.”

Roberts was elected to the Missouri Senate in January 2021, making him the youngest Black senator in Missouri’s history. His legislative accomplishments include several criminal justice reforms, the Show-Me Heroes program and the St. Louis Vacancy Initiative. Roberts has also secured millions in funding for housing, St. Louis Public Schools, refugee resettlements and North St. Louis beautification.

###

You just read:

Sen. Steven Roberts Reelected as Senate Minority Whip

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.