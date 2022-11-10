Sen. Steven Roberts Reelected as Senate Minority Whip

For Immediate Release: Nov. 10, 2022

Contact: Timothy Griffin (573) 751-4415

Senator Steven Roberts Reelected as Senate Minority Whip

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Steven Roberts, D-St. Louis, announces he has been reelected to serve as minority whip for the upcoming 2023 legislative session in the Missouri Senate. Roberts was selected by his colleagues during the Minority Caucus’ leadership elections on Nov. 10, 2022.

“It has been a great honor to serve in Senate leadership,” Roberts said. “I look forward to continuing my advocacy in this role and to keep fighting for legislation that uplifts our community.”

Roberts was elected to the Missouri Senate in January 2021, making him the youngest Black senator in Missouri’s history. His legislative accomplishments include several criminal justice reforms, the Show-Me Heroes program and the St. Louis Vacancy Initiative. Roberts has also secured millions in funding for housing, St. Louis Public Schools, refugee resettlements and North St. Louis beautification.

###