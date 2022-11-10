Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin Named Senate Majority Floor Leader for 102nd General Assembly

For Immediate Release: Nov. 10, 2022

Senator Cindy O’Laughlin Named Senate Majority Floor Leader for 102nd General Assembly

JEFFERSON CITY — The Missouri Senate Majority Caucus elected Sen. Cindy O’Laughlin, R-Shelbina, to serve as the Senate majority floor leader for the 102nd General Assembly, the first female to hold this office in the Missouri Senate’s history. Senator O’Laughlin previously served as chairman of the Senate Education Committee.

“The voters of Missouri have returned a supermajority of conservatives back to the Missouri Senate to continue doing the people’s work. Starting today, we have one caucus — united to keep Missouri’s economy moving forward, while also looking out for working families and the values they hold dear,” said Sen. O’Laughlin. “My election to this position brings about a new way of doing things in the Senate: I am a woman in leadership. My husband is in trucking, and I’ve never been accused of being the establishment. As we begin a new chapter in the history of the Missouri Senate, I’m committed to helping address all of my colleagues’ priorities in an honest, open and transparent way.”

As majority floor leader, Sen. O’Laughlin will be responsible for setting the schedule for floor debate in the Missouri Senate, while also managing the Senate’s various calendars.

The 102nd General Assembly will convene on Wednesday, Jan. 4, for the start of the 2023 legislative session.

For more information about Sen. O’Laughlin and her legislation, please visit her Missouri Senate webpage at senate.mo.gov/O’Laughlin.

