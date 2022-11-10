Sen. Sandy Crawford’s Capitol Report for the Week of Nov. 7

As Americans, one of the most important holidays we observe is Veterans Day. November 11 always serves as a great reminder of the freedoms we enjoy in this great country. Unfortunately, it can be too easy to take this freedom for granted, and we never should.

Veterans Day has been celebrated in the United States since the armistice that ended World War I was signed on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918. Armistice Day would then be celebrated every year following. In 1938, it became a federal holiday. Following both World War II and the Korean War, the holiday’s name was changed to Veterans Day in 1954.

This day is set aside, simply, to honor those who bravely served in the United States Military — both past and present. Many of us celebrate all of our veterans every day. If you have not been in the military, you probably have a family member of friend who either has served or is currently serving.

Likely, there are celebrations and gatherings scheduled for this weekend either in your hometown or close by. I invite you to attend these services. It is a great way to honor our veterans.

Again, I want to thank all of the brave men and women who have served to keep our country not only safe, but free. A special thanks goes out to all of those who are still active, and are currently oversees and may not get a chance to be home for the rest of the year. Our thoughts and prayers are always with you, and we ask God to bless you in your mission.