Sen. Karla Eslinger Elected to Majority Caucus Whip Position in Missouri Senate

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, has been elected by her colleagues to serve as majority whip, a key position in caucus leadership, during the 102nd General Assembly. As whip, Sen. Eslinger will verify support for pending legislation and ensure senators are present to vote.

“I am humbled by the support of my Senate colleagues and look forward to assuming additional responsibilities in the Senate during the coming legislative session,” Sen. Eslinger said.

Senator Eslinger’s selection as majority whip came as returning and newly elected members of the Senate met in Jefferson City this week to form a new leadership team.

Senator Eslinger represents the 33rd Senatorial District, which includes Douglas, Howell, Oregon, Ozark, Ripley, Texas, Webster and Wright Counties. More information about Sen. Eslinger can be found at www.senate.mo.gov/mem33.