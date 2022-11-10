Veteran’s Day Edition – Part 1

Earlier this year, the public affairs office had the opportunity to travel across the state of Wyoming with Governor Mark Gordon, Major General Greg Porter, and the Wyoming National Guard leadership for the annual Veterans Welcome home day. During this event, Master Sgt. Jacqueline Marshall captured interviews and photographs with Wyoming Veterans’, providing a snapshot of their service and honoring them. In part one, we visit Green River and speak with five Veterans, each with a unique background.

OR Watch the visual podcast here 👇🏽