Press Releases

Governor Ned Lamont

11/10/2022

Governor Lamont Statement Regarding Consensus Revenue Forecast

(HARTFORD, CT) – Governor Ned Lamont released the following statement in response to the November consensus revenue forecast that was issued today by the Office of Policy and Management and the Office of Fiscal Analysis:

“While this news is certainly encouraging, we must remain vigilant against future economic turmoil. I remain concerned that the global economic situation, impacted by geopolitical forces outside the control of Connecticut’s leaders, may affect our future financial position.

“Connecticut has put its fiscal house in order, and to ensure the progress we have made continues, I will be proposing as part of my budget next session an extension of the financial guardrails, secured by bond covenants, to maintain our strong financial position. Extending these protections will send a strong signal to businesses, investors, credit rating agencies, and the public at large that Connecticut is serious about living within our means and saving for the future. As we develop a budget proposal that will be delivered to the General Assembly in February, these protections and their associated benefits will serve as the backbone of that proposal.”

The next consensus revenue forecast will be released on January 17, 2023. Governor Lamont will present his proposed state budget for the next biennium in February.

