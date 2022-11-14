Setgraph App Keeps Fitness Enthusiasts on the Path to Reaching Their Strength Training Goals
The app provides a streamlined solution for gym-goers and weight lifters to log workouts and track progress
We created Setgraph to be the go-to resource for athletes, trainers, influencers, and everyday day gym goers to take their fitness progress to the next level.”MIAMI , FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Setgraph, a unique fitness app designed for exercise lovers to benchmark their workout progress and reach new levels of muscle gains, has added key features to its lineup of offerings. The app enables users to accelerate their fitness progress and push their limits by visually outlining their workout analytics and charting their fitness history. Setgraph is available for download on Apple iOS.
— Arturo Lee, founder of Setgraph
With the app’s innovative and easy-to-use interface, detailed tracking for multiple exercises, and historical data to reference progress, users can easily recognize opportunities for growth and make adjustments to their workouts based on past performance and how their body is responding.
In order to maximize muscle growth and continue to see results, strength trainers need to consistently challenge their muscles in new ways and achieve progressive overload. This can be difficult for those who are not great at tracking their daily workouts and progress over time.
Setgraph aims to simplify this by offering one easy-to-use tool that aggregates all data and puts it into straightforward, easily digestible graphs that visually map user progress over time. Users can filter the data to see how they are performing at particular rep and weight levels.
“We created Setgraph to be the go-to resource for athletes, trainers, influencers, and everyday day gym goers to take their fitness progress to the next level,” said Arturo Lee, founder of Setgraph. “You can finally ditch your notebook and track your progress in a simple mobile app that you can use anytime, anywhere.”
Setgraph includes a variety of features to accelerate fitness progress, including:
Effortlessly record sets -
Designed to quickly log sets (rep and weight) during workouts
• Compare current session stats with the last
Enhance workouts by adding useful notes to sets
Plate Calculator -
• Spend less time adding up the weight
For any weight, Setgraph shows what plates to use for maximum gains
Multiple uses -
• Record every set
• Record personal records (PR)
• Record 1 Rep Max
• Record sets periodically to benchmark performance
Rest Timer -
• Get an alert when the next set is due
• See a countdown timer for the next set
• All exercises have a timer that resets after each set
About Setgraph
Setgraph is a mobile fitness app designed for fitness enthusiasts who are looking for a streamlined way to log workouts, track progress, and improve their strength. For more information, visit https://setgraph.app/ and follow along on social media @setgraph.
