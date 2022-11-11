Submit Release
menatto® vitamin K2 (MK-7) by J-Oil Mills, Inc. receives trademark registration and Non-GMO project verification status

menatto is a leading vitamin K2(MK7) branded ingredient.

USA, Japan, Europe, and Australia have approved the trademark of the company’s branded K2 (MK-7).

The ingredient is backed by 10 well-controlled original human clinical trials published in peer-reviewed scientific journals.”
— Hikaru Asari, Section Manager for Tokyo, Japan-based J-Oil Mills
TOKYO, JAPAN, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hikaru Asari, Section Manager of Fine Materials Business, Specialty Food Products Unit for Tokyo, Japan-based J-Oil Mills has announced that menatto® vitamin K2 (MK-7), has received trademark approval in several countries. The USA, Japan, Europe, and Australia have authorized the trademark status.

In addition, menatto® K2 (MK-7) M1500 and P2000 have been evaluated by a third-party technical administrator and meet the Non-GMO Project’s Standard for GMO avoidance. The non-GMO project verification can be accessed here: https://www.nongmoproject.org/find-non-gmo/verified-products/?brand_id=18149

"J-Oil Mills vitamin K2 (MK-7) is the original fermented vitamin K2 and has been incorporated into finished products across the globe for more than 20 years," noted Toshiro Sato, director of the vitamin K2 study group in Japan and senior manager of R&D for J-Oil Mills.
The company created the ingredient brand name menatto® in 2021.

"Overall, vitamin K2 has gained much attention, and the marketing opportunities are now greater than ever. It has made its way into the mainstream of health-conscious consumers, joining vitamins A, C, E, and D, in many retail brands," noted Sato.

“Because menatto® is the authentic Japanese, fully traceable, original fermented Vitamin K2, this is why we created the menatto® tagline, The Japanese Original," added Asari.

menatto® is manufactured in a GMP and ISO 22000-certified facility in Japan and has achieved self-affirmed GRAS and novel food status, allowing for its use in foods and beverages, as well as conventional tablets, capsules, gummies, and chews. menatto® is available as vitamin K2 (MK-7) Oil 1500 and as vitamin K2 (MK-7) Powder 1000/2000.

menatto® is made from a bacterial strain isolated from the traditional fermented Japanese food “Natto.” The company’s ingredient has been researched in Japan, by some of the country's most respected scientists.

”The ingredient is backed by 10 well-controlled original human clinical trials published in peer-reviewed scientific journals, and includes a suite of intellectual property, consisting of three international product usage patents and a Japanese process patent and trademarks," said Asari. Several condition-specific uses are supported by original research including bone health, heart health, joint health, hair/skin/nails (beauty), and healthy blood coagulation.

For more information visit https://menatto.com/. PLT Health Solutions Inc. distributes the menatto® brand of vitamin K2 (MK-7) in the North American market.

Sheldon Baker
Baker Dillon Group
