Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,083 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,422 in the last 365 days.

Tennessee National Guard unit to return home from deployment

SMYRNA, Tenn. More than 80 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company, which is based in Millington, are scheduled to return to Tennessee, Nov. 11, after serving overseas for nearly one year.

The 268th is comprised of military police Soldiers trained in security operations, base defense, movement control, and law and order. The Soldiers spent the last ten months serving at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.

Once the Soldiers arrive at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site; families, friends, and fellow service members will welcome them home before conducting a short in processing. They will then be released to their families. Soldiers from West Tennessee will be bussed to their home armory in Millington.

“We are all looking forward to returning,” said Capt. Timothy Sanders, commander of the 268th Military Police Company. “I’m very proud of the work our Soldiers did while deployed.”

The Soldiers are currently at Fort Bliss, Texas, where they are completing their demobilization and out-processing procedures. Once they were completed, the Soldiers will fly back to Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site and undergo additional out processing.

--------------------------------------------INSTRUCTIONS--------------------------------------------------

 

Who: Tennessee Army National Guard 268th Military Police Company.

What: Soldiers returning home from deployment.

When: Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. All media planning to attend this event must R.S.V.P. to the Tennessee National Guard’s Public Affairs Office by 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Where: Media will be escorted from the front gate at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site to the allocated media location to take photos and video of the event. The address of the front gate is, 600 6th Ave, Smyrna, Tennessee.

You just read:

Tennessee National Guard unit to return home from deployment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.