Tennessee National Guard unit to return home from deployment

SMYRNA, Tenn. – More than 80 Soldiers from the Tennessee National Guard’s 268th Military Police Company, which is based in Millington, are scheduled to return to Tennessee, Nov. 11, after serving overseas for nearly one year.

The 268th is comprised of military police Soldiers trained in security operations, base defense, movement control, and law and order. The Soldiers spent the last ten months serving at Chabelley Airfield, Djibouti, as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Horn of Africa.

Once the Soldiers arrive at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site; families, friends, and fellow service members will welcome them home before conducting a short in processing. They will then be released to their families. Soldiers from West Tennessee will be bussed to their home armory in Millington.

“We are all looking forward to returning,” said Capt. Timothy Sanders, commander of the 268th Military Police Company. “I’m very proud of the work our Soldiers did while deployed.”

The Soldiers are currently at Fort Bliss, Texas, where they are completing their demobilization and out-processing procedures. Once they were completed, the Soldiers will fly back to Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site and undergo additional out processing.

Who: Tennessee Army National Guard 268th Military Police Company.

What: Soldiers returning home from deployment.

When: Approximately 12:30 p.m. on Nov. 11. All media planning to attend this event must R.S.V.P. to the Tennessee National Guard’s Public Affairs Office by 4:00 p.m. on Nov. 10.

Where: Media will be escorted from the front gate at Smyrna’s Volunteer Training Site to the allocated media location to take photos and video of the event. The address of the front gate is, 600 6th Ave, Smyrna, Tennessee.