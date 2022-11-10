Water leak closes NSP housing unit

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-74)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov



November 10, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – A water leak has prompted the relocation of almost 140 inmates from a housing unit at the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The majority of the inmates were moved into the gymnasium overnight. Plans are underway to move those individuals to more permanent housing, while assessment continues into what prompted the leak and identifying necessary repairs.

The leak was initially detected late yesterday afternoon. It caused the flooding of a lower level mechanical room. Water also covered the floor of the affected housing unit. Due to the impact on electrical, water and other systems, the penitentiary campus was placed on modified operations. Portable toilets were brought in and bottled water distributed to the population. Visits have been canceled indefinitely.

Today, the process has begun to restore water and other systems. NDCS officials will continue to work with facility staff to transport impacted inmates. While that process is underway, the facility will remain on modified operations.

###