Missing inmate in custody following crash

November 10, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.)

November 10, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – An inmate who went missing yesterday from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) is hospitalized following a crash. An officer with the Lincoln Police Department notified the facility that Christopher Manzer #44660 was taken into custody last night following a collision with a semi-truck at Highway 2 and 13th Street. The collision was witnessed by a sheriff’s deputy shortly after 9:00 p.m. Due to his injuries, Manzer was transported to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. Authorities indicated no one else was hurt.

Manzer failed to return to the facility Wednesday evening from his job in the community. He started his sentence on July 29, 1993. Manzer was sentenced 13 years and four months to life on charges out of Pierce County that include second degree murder, assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony. He had a parole board hearing scheduled for January 2023.

CCC-L is one of two community custody facilities operated by NDCS. Community custody is the lowest custody level and the least restrictive facility. Inmates are allowed to participate in work opportunities, attend school and religious services with prior approval and without direct supervision.

