Warden changes announced at Work Ethic Camp

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE (22-76)

CONTACT Laura Strimple, Chief of Staff

OFFICE 402-479-5713 | laura.strimple@nebraska.gov
 

November 10, 2022 (Lincoln, Neb.) – Today, Nebraska Department of Correctional Services (NDCS) Interim Director Diane Sabatka-Rine announced the retirement of one warden and the appointment of another at the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook, NE.

Pam Morello will retire on February 2, 2023. She leaves NDCS with more than 21 years of service. Morello has been warden at WEC since July 2011.

“Warden Morello has been committed to transforming lives throughout her career with NDCS,” said Sabatka-Rine. “She has led the Work Ethic Camp for more than a decade with a deep desire to see her team members and the population succeed. She will be missed. We wish her the very best in her retirement.”

Steve Fannon has been appointed the new warden of WEC and will assume his new duties on February 3, 2023.

Fannon started his career with NDCS in 2007 as a correctional officer and has continued to be promoted through multiple roles over the years including caseworker, case manager, reentry specialist, reentry program manager, acting assistant warden and, most recently, programs administrator. He has served as acting warden at WEC since June 2022.

Fannon has a bachelor’s degree in sociology from Midland Lutheran College.

“Steve’s varied experience with NDCS will be an asset as he continues his career at WEC,” said Sabatka-Rine. “He has proven to be an adept leader during his time as acting warden. He is committed to providing quality treatment and programming opportunities to inmates and has the background in reentry services to ensure those goals remain a priority.” 

###

