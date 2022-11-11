Space Coast Singer Songwriter Receives National Recognition for 2022 Tropical Rock Single of the Year
Award Winning Space Coast Songwriter John McDonald also performs on the Gulf of Mexico, Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West
The Trop Rock Music Association works closely with artists, radio stations, venues, festivals, retailers & media to promote public awareness & the viability of the Trop Rock music genre
Melbourne Singer Songwriter John McDonald recognized at the Trop Rock Music Awards in Key West
Presented during the Annual 15th TRMA Trop Rock Music Awards Show on November 4th in Key West, McDonald was nominated in eight award categories for two years in a row, including Male Vocalist, Band and Entertainer of the Year.
McDonald is a staple at several prominent Space Coast music venues where he entertains both locals and tourists as a solo act. He also fronts his band the Mango Men who perform a high-energy brand of Trop Rock and fun, feel-good Classic Rock, 'Floribbean-style.'
“It’s really nice to connect with people who appreciate what you do” McDonald exclaims. “I love to entertain people and it’s especially gratifying when they connect with the songs I write.”
The Trop Rock Music Association recognizes independent musical artists across the country who combine Reggae, Rock, Country and Caribbean music to create an ‘island vibe,’ using tropical instrumentation or production with escapist lyrical themes. Think of popular songs like "No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems," "It's Five O'Clock Somewhere" and "Knee Deep."
The TRMA Single of the Year Award is shared with McDonald's producers, Merritt Island-based drummer and audio engineer Kevin Kornicki and Nashville producer/collaborator Rick Beresford.
“What really makes Trop Rock a distinct genre is its feel-good, escapist vibe” according to Squid Lips Cocoa General Manager Don Martin. “And John knows how to generate a fun, party atmosphere every time he takes the stage.”
McDonald started playing Trop Rock - short for Tropical Rock - in Pittsburgh where he lived for many years before his relocation to the Space Coast. “I often joke that I embraced this style of music because it helped me get through bitter, cold winters, but it’s true.”
McDonald credits his revitalized creativity as a songwriter to his presence on the Space Coast. “There’s no shortage of fascinating material to write about anywhere you go in Florida, as Hemingway, Carl Hiaasen and Jimmy Buffett discovered a long time ago. But in Brevard, I bump into a lot of different people with unique stories and amazing life experiences. I have conversations at gigs with Vietnam Vets, NASA rocket scientists, Air Force Pararescues, Florida Tech professors, aerospace engineers, European tourists, retirees from all over the country and passionate, fun-loving Parrot Heads. They all feed my imagination and inspire me to write new songs.”
McDonald certainly likes to keep his creative engine humming as he juggles upcoming projects and events; "I'm rushing to release a couple of new Christmas songs, one of which is inspired by our local Surfing Santas. I'm writing songs for my new 2023 album and a concept album based on author Chip Bell's Jake Sullivan Series. I'm also jacked up about two cruise performances, the Pirates & Parrot Heads Party in Paradise in January on the Margaritaville at Sea with hit songwriter Jesse Rice and one in February with my good friends the Highway 1 Band, called Let the Sea Set You Free!"
Along with performing at music festivals and house concerts along the Gulf of Mexico, the Mid-Atlantic and Mid-West, McDonald’s Space Coast rotation includes waterfront venues like Lou’s Blues, Squid Lips, Manatee Cove Tiki Bar, The Old Fish House, The Lazy Turtle and The Crab Stop; he also enjoys playing smaller venues like the George & Dragon, Balibar Wines & Finds, Pub Americana and Meg O’Malley’s on St. Patrick’s Day.
2022 TRMA Single of the Year - Islandology
https://youtu.be/fluYsg2dpOo
Nominated for 2022 TRMA Song of the Year - Ukulele Luau Dreams featuring Doyle Grisham
https://youtu.be/RwZkrD4a6rg
Nominated for 2022 TRMA Music Video of the Year - She Only Came For the Bongos
https://youtu.be/BX8OWZmllLY
Pirates & Parrot Heads Party in Paradise Cruise: https://fb.me/e/1MSldciDh
Let the Sea Set You Free! with Highway 1 Band: https://fb.me/e/27b1SnLvG
Denise Haynes
Floribbean Music
+1 330-573-4025
dhaynes3097@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Islandology Music Video