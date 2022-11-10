Senator Tony Luetkemeyer Selected as Majority Caucus Chair

JEFFERSON CITY —State Sen. Tony Luetkemeyer, R-Parkville, has been elected majority caucus chairman by his colleagues in the Missouri Senate. The selection was made as returning and newly elected members of the Senate gathered at the State Capitol in preparation for the 2023 legislative session.

“I am humbled by the confidence my fellow senators have placed in me, and I look forward to helping advance pro-growth, conservative legislative priorities next session,” Sen. Luetkemeyer said.

As caucus chair, Sen. Luetkemeyer will assist with the formation and implementation of legislative strategy for the Senate’s majority caucus. Legislative activity for the First Regular Session of Missouri’s 102nd General Assembly begins Jan. 4, 2023.

For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/luetkemeyer.For more information about Sen. Luetkemeyer, visit www.senate.mo.gov/mem34.