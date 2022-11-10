Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,256 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,290 in the last 365 days.

Water Summary Update: October 2022 was 15th driest on record

DES MOINES — The month of October ended as the 15th driest on record, with a deficit of 1.80 inches of rainfall.  This marks the seventh month in a row of below-normal rainfall for the state.  A wet weekend in early November helped alleviate some drought, but most of the state is still designated as abnormally dry or in some form of drought.  Northwest Iowa remains the driest and most challenging part of the state for water resources in 2022.

“The wet October of 2021 was not repeated this year, so unfortunately the state slipped further into drought during October 2022.  Nine of the ten months this year have been below normal for rainfall, with only limited improvement seen in the last week,” said Tim Hall, Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ coordinator of hydrology resources. “Wetter conditions are needed to help replenish soil moisture, shallow groundwater, and surface water as we head into the winter months.”

For a thorough review of Iowa’s water resource trends, go to www.iowadnr.gov/watersummaryupdate.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.

You just read:

Water Summary Update: October 2022 was 15th driest on record

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.