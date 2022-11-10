Air Quality permits under review, November 10, 2022

DES MOINES — The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/ airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Muscatine County

Union Tank Car Co., 2603 Dick Drake Way.

Muscatine Project No. 22-340. The project modifies the air construction permits for the existing Railcar Exterior Grit Booth (EP 1) and the Railcar Rubber Lining Shop (EP 7D). The ambient air assessment based on the proposed PM2.5 limit indicates predicted attainment of the 24-hour PM2.5 National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS). The public comment period will run from November 11 – December 13, 2022.