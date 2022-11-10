CraveBooks.com to participate in 20Books Vegas 2022, the world’s premier event for the self-publishing community

Leading book recommendation and retail site to offer authors opportunities to meet, learn, and explore promotional services and strategies to boost readership.

BERTHOUD, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CraveBooks, the Internet's leading destination for author and book recommendations and purchases, will be attending 20Books Vegas 2022, the world’s top event for independent and self-published authors. CraveBooks staff will offer writers the opportunity to meet and learn about the wide range of marketing and promotional services the company offers, including its newly introduced “Fast Track’ social media management service.

20Books Vegas 2022, an educational and networking event being held November 14-18 at Bally’s Convention Center, is the biggest show in the world focused on self-publishing. The event, attended by around 2500 authors and publishers, offers writers opportunities to learn about new trends in the publishing business, discover new tools, explore best practices, and meet with fans.

The CraveBooks team will be scheduling meetings with authors and others involved in the publishing business, highlighting their service offerings designed to help writers promote their books and more effectively reach and connect with readers and fans.

CraveBooks offers participating authors marketing and promotion services designed to make a splash in the market, attract new readers, and help build sales momentum. Service packages Services are designed to provide maximum exposure, and incorporate features like social outreach (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram), blog posts, email blasts to dedicated subscriber lists, and listings on affiliated partner sites.

CraveBooks participation in 20Book Vegas is part of the company’s expanded participation in popular book fairs and conferences, which provide the company with more opportunities to meet writers face-to-face.

“We can’t wait to take part in 20Books, one of the premier events in the publishing world,” said CraveBooks Founder and Managing Partner Cary Bergeron. “We look forward to connecting with writers to share strategies and tools they can use to help them become more successful. Authors need partners that can help them break through the noise. CraveBooks looks forward to showing writers and publishers how we can help them take their business to the next level.”

Find CraveBooks staff or connect with CraveBooks.com to schedule a meeting.

About CraveBooks.com

Crave Books is a full-service eBook site and daily email service that gives readers free and bargain eBooks and connects readers and writers. The site also offers a variety of promotional opportunities and service for authors to raise their profiles and reach new readers. Visit us today at CraveBooks.com.