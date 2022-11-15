CIPIO.ai fuels growth naming influence thought leader Jason Falls EVP for Marketing
Author, podcaster, and award-winning strategist brings deep experience to expand community commerce marketing platformREDWOOD CITY, CALIF., UNITED STATES, November 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPIO.ai, the award-winning Community Commerce company, pulled off an unexpected get today, naming noted influencer marketing expert Jason Falls as its new executive vice-president for marketing. The noted author of Winfluence – Reframing Influencer Marketing to Ignite Your Brand and host of the similarly-named Winfluence podcast is most known for his “influence marketing, without the ‘r’” philosophy which perfectly aligns with Cipio.ai’s vision.
“We are on a mission to help brands grow exponentially through the power of their raving fans through multiple generative AI applications in our Community Commerce Marketing Platform,” explained Sundeep Sanghavi, Co-Founder & CEO. “Jason’s deep domain expertise and broad, strategic perspective on the power of influence to help brands grow perfectly aligns with our vision.”
Falls spent the last five years leading social and influence strategy for Cornett, named an Ad Age Small Agency of the Year winner in 2021. He was named one of the Top 30 Pioneers in U.S. Influencer Marketing by Talking Influence in April.
“CIPIO.ai’s roadmap is almost identical to the type of software I’d build if I had the time and resources to create software to drive influence and commerce for brands and agencies,” Falls said. “I’m excited to now be in a position to help see that vision come to life. We are changing how brands think about influence across stakeholder groups, making true influence – that drives commerce – come to life for them.”
CIPIO.ai’s suite of Community Commerce applications helps brands grow exponentially by uncovering, authenticating, and activating their ardent fans as community leaders. The platform includes the Community Influence Marketing application, noted by Falls in a July 2022 review as unique to the market.
“CIPIO.ai’s image upload or natural language queue to initiate search and discovery is an agency’s dream,” Falls said. “Strong creative strategy demands user-generated content efforts be what creatives like to say is ‘on brand.’ Cipio.ai is the first tool to empower an aesthetic-first creator search.”
In that same product review, Falls declared CIPIO.ai the first software he was happy to explain as an “influence marketing platform, without the ‘r’.”
“Most influencer marketing approaches are focused on the influencer rather than the ultimate goal for the brand,” Falls explained. “That goal is to influence. It’s not just a semantic nuance. It’s a philosophical difference. CIPIO.ai’s Community Commerce Marketing Platform discovers, activates, and engages the brand’s own community with influence with multiple applications, which sets them apart from other single-focused platforms. I was blown away by the underlying data and generative AI technology which enables the most innovative, automated, and measurable applications built for one purpose in mind for brands: growth.“
CIPIO.ai’s obsession with helping brands grow has been instrumental in its own explosive growth since its launch in February 2022, activating 50+ brands, 140 Million plus social media profiles, and amassing 2+ petabytes of content to power generative AI in a very short time. CIPIO.ai’s AI Search and Discovery application is free for brands and agencies. Its newest additional applications include Vibe Check, a generative AI solution for social media content, and Share to Earn, an incentivization application to drive user generated content.
About CIPIO.ai
CIPIO.ai is the Industry’s Community Commerce Marketing Platform (CCMP) obsessed with helping brands grow sales through the power of community. The award winning platform enables brands to uncover, engage, and activate their powerful raving fans in their own community to increase sales, retention, and engagement. Powered by a patent-pending generative AI engine, CCMP offers suite of applications, including Influence Marketing, Vibe Check, and Share to Earn which generate significant ROI for leading brands like Crunch Fitness, Everybody Eat, World’s Gym, BioVanta, FitnessSF, Righteous Felons, Menchies FroYo, ICON Park to name a few.
