The Loop Marketing in Chicago, Illinois Wins 2 Gold Awards in the 2022 MarCom Awards
Chicago based marketing agency The Loop Marketing has won 2 Gold awards in the 2022 MarCom Awards.
To me, these awards show that our team is made up of some of the most creative and talented individuals you could ask for”CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Loop Marketing has won 2 Gold awards in the 2022 MarCom Awards, one of the largest and most respected creative competitions for marketers in the world.
— Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist
The Loop Marketing team won the Gold prize in the "Digital Media - Writing (Web) - Blog (Single Post)" category for their work on a client project in the fire safety industry. The second gold award was in the “Digital Media - Website - Redesign” category for a website project redesigning an industrial engineering business website.
"To me, these awards show that our team is made up of some of the most creative and talented individuals you could ask for," said Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist for The Loop Marketing.
Started in 2004, the MarCom Awards are given out annually and “honors excellence in marketing communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals”. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which has been administering creative competitions for over 28 years.. For more information about the awards, please visit: https://marcomawards.com/.
In addition to the two gold MarCom Awards, 2 other projects were awarded “honorable mention” by the MarCom Awards in the “B2B Website Design” and “eCommerce Design” categories.
In 2022, The Loop Marketing has previously won a gold prize at the DotComm awards as well as “finalist” selections at both the US Search Awards and the Global Search Awards.
About The Loop Marketing:
The Loop Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Chicago, Illinois. We help businesses of all sizes connect with their customers online through intuitive website design, SEO, content marketing, social media, and paid advertising. Our team is passionate about helping businesses grow, and we're honored to be recognized as a finalist for the US Search Awards. For more information, please visit: https://www.theloopmarketing.com/.
