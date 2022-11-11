Submit Release
News Search

There were 465 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,425 in the last 365 days.

The Loop Marketing in Chicago, Illinois Wins 2 Gold Awards in the 2022 MarCom Awards

MarComm Gold Awards Logo

The Loop Marketing wins Gold x2

The Loop Marketing logo - Chicago IL

The Loop Marketing is a Digital Marketing Agency in Chicago IL

Chicago based marketing agency The Loop Marketing has won 2 Gold awards in the 2022 MarCom Awards.

To me, these awards show that our team is made up of some of the most creative and talented individuals you could ask for”
— Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist
CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, November 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Loop Marketing has won 2 Gold awards in the 2022 MarCom Awards, one of the largest and most respected creative competitions for marketers in the world.

The Loop Marketing team won the Gold prize in the "Digital Media - Writing (Web) - Blog (Single Post)" category for their work on a client project in the fire safety industry. The second gold award was in the “Digital Media - Website - Redesign” category for a website project redesigning an industrial engineering business website.

"To me, these awards show that our team is made up of some of the most creative and talented individuals you could ask for," said Elijah Litscher, Founder and Chief Digital Strategist for The Loop Marketing.

Started in 2004, the MarCom Awards are given out annually and “honors excellence in marketing communication while recognizing the creativity, hard work, and generosity of industry professionals”. The awards are administered and judged by the Association of Marketing and Communication Professionals (AMCP), which has been administering creative competitions for over 28 years.. For more information about the awards, please visit: https://marcomawards.com/.

In addition to the two gold MarCom Awards, 2 other projects were awarded “honorable mention” by the MarCom Awards in the “B2B Website Design” and “eCommerce Design” categories.

In 2022, The Loop Marketing has previously won a gold prize at the DotComm awards as well as “finalist” selections at both the US Search Awards and the Global Search Awards.

About The Loop Marketing:

The Loop Marketing is a full-service digital marketing agency based in Chicago, Illinois. We help businesses of all sizes connect with their customers online through intuitive website design, SEO, content marketing, social media, and paid advertising. Our team is passionate about helping businesses grow, and we're honored to be recognized as a finalist for the US Search Awards. For more information, please visit: https://www.theloopmarketing.com/.

For press inquiries, please call (312) 569-9449.

Elijah Litscher
The Loop Marketing Inc
+1 312-569-9449
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

The Loop Marketing in Chicago, Illinois Wins 2 Gold Awards in the 2022 MarCom Awards

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.