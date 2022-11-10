Maine DOE Update – November 10, 2022

From the Maine Department of Education

This year’s National School Psychology Week theme, “Together We Shine,” honors the hope we feel after several challenging years and emphasizes the power of our collective efforts to overcome difficulties to ensure that all our students can thrive in school, at home, and in life. Throughout the week, schools across the country will be taking part in events and activities designed to highlight how school psychologists, teachers, and other school personnel work with students and families to reestablish their sense of being valued parts of a greater whole. | More

Bilingual education, including language immersion programs, offer exciting and impactful interdisciplinary learning opportunities for students. Research shows that developing proficiency in two or more languages has cognitive, educational, economic, and sociocultural benefits. | More

Nominations are now open for the LifeChanger of the Year Award, a national program sponsored by National Life Group that recognizes and rewards K-12 educators and school employees across the country. The program celebrates those who are making a significant difference in the lives of students by exemplifying excellence, positive influence, and leadership. | More

Spirit of America Foundation, an Augusta based public charity established to honor volunteerism, wants to honor people, groups or projects across Maine who are helping our Maine schools. They are seeking nominations for their School Award. | More

Maine DOE staff member Matt Leavitt is being highlighted this week as part of the Get to Know the Maine DOE Team Campaign. Learn a little more about Matt.. | More

Professional Development & Training Opportunities

Funded by a grant from the Library of Congress Teaching with Primary Sources program, NCHE (National Council for History Education) is proud to announce a 3-part colloquium for teachers focusing on Rural America. These free professional learning opportunities will help teachers develop place-based interdisciplinary units that connect students to their rural communities. Additionally, the Maine Department of Education will be hosting a bi-weekly professional learning community to support educators through these NCHE modules. The Professional Learning Community will incorporate the work developed by the Maine DOE interdisciplinary instruction specialists. | More

The University of Southern Maine (USM) College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences and the Department of Theatre invites Maine educators to join them on Friday, November 18th at 7:30pm, Russell Hall, Gorham Campus for a special performance of The Thanksgiving Play, with a post-show talkback moderated by USM Professor/Director Rachel Price Cooper featuring guests: Dr. Shannon Epplett (Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians) Theatre Professor and consultant on USM’s production of The Thanksgiving Play, and Dr. Margo Lukens, University of Maine, Native American Literature & Theatre. | More

The U.S. Department of Education, Office of Elementary and Secondary Education, Office of Safe and Supportive Schools and its Readiness and Emergency Management for Schools (REMS) Technical Assistance (TA) Center will host a Webinar on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. ET. This Webinar will highlight comprehensive approaches to school safety and emergency operations plan (EOP) development that include physical and psychological safety and well-being that are rooted in equitable approaches. | More

Latest DOE Career/Project Opportunities:

