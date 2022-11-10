Traffic Alert for Oakland Avenue in Indiana County

​Indiana, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists to upcoming lane restrictions with traffic directed by flaggers along Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) in White Township, Indiana County.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, November 15 and 16, 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. there will be lane restrictions on Oakland Avenue (State Route 286) as crews paint lines along the route between the intersection with U.S. Route 422 and Rustic Lodge Road.

Current traffic barriers will be adjusted to straighten out and move the travel lanes to the center of the roadway with three-lanes maintained.

Work is weather dependent. Motorists should be alert in this area and may experience delays.

The work is part of the $19.83 million Route 286/U.S. Route 422 widening and resurfacing project which includes the widening of Route 286 and the U.S. Route 422 interchange, replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run, and the installation of sidewalks along Route 286. Other work includes drainage and guide rail upgrades and traffic signal replacements.

The project is estimated to be completed in December 2023.

MEDIA CONTACT: Tina Gibbs at 724-357-2829 or chgibbs@pa.gov.

