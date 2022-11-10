Locket app is restoring meaning to photographs in the digital age
Locket app offers sorting, sharing, saving, and printing functionality all in one place.
Locket is on a mission to change this entire cell phone industry, starting with one of the most crowded areas on the phone, which is photos. ”SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA , USA , November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With technological advancements taking photographs has never been easier.
Thanks to smartphones, everyone has a camera on them everywhere they go and at all times. With gigabytes of data storage on a smartphone and a digital cloud, it's easy to snap hundreds of pictures when you once would have taken one or two thanks to storage concerns.
Pictures are easy and plentiful, unfortunately, these conveniences have deprived them of their meaning. For many, photographs are no longer cherished as precious memories; they are a storage space burden and too numerous to possibly sort through.
Martin F. Likewise created Locket app to change that.
“We're stuck in an environment right now where we are not in control of technology; the technology is controlling us. So, we're not driving the cell phone, the cell phone drives us. When someone's cell phone dings or rings, they stop what they are doing, and it creates anxiety. Any of us could be in the hospital and someone’s going to be having surgery: if a phone vibrates, or we think it vibrates, it's enough to control us and change the environment. Locket is on a mission to change this entire cell phone industry, starting with one of the most crowded areas on the phone, which is photos. Locket has solved the photo dilemma,” said Likewise.
Locket offers sorting, sharing, saving, and printing functionality all in one place. When Locket is opened after photographs have been taken, users will be prompted to swipe right to keep the photos and left to delete them, or up to print them. This widdles down unwieldy collections into the best shots taken, keeping your photo collection like a treasured photo album rather than a digital hoarder’s nest.
“Something clicked in my head, and I realized something is fundamentally wrong with us, as a generation of people. Every cell phone user has the same problem. Human behaviour towards photography has fundamentally changed and we've missed it. When we were younger, and were fooling around in a family photo, we might get smacked upside the head because it wasn’t time to mess around. There was a cost associated with the pictures and they were meaningful. The philosophy toward photography has changed,” said Likewise.
Locket also lowers cost by limiting wasteful uses of storage and inevitable purchases of additional storage space. Swipe left to delete, swipe right to save to the cloud, swipe up to print, swipe down to send to social media. Locket allows users to organize their photographs into print-ready albums so they can share their precious memories digitally or in person.
The swift action prompted by Locket’s photograph sorting also prevents photographs from being lost with a missing or broken phone.
“We ask, ‘why did we not take care of these pictures?’ It's so important to us to take these pictures, they’re the most valuable things that we own as people,” said Likewise. “When someone's house burns down, the first thing we ask: ‘is everyone okay?’ What's the next thing we ask? ‘Did any memories get destroyed?’ Yes, we don't care about anything else. But photo albums with grandmother's handwriting in them? Yes, that's the stuff we care about.”
Learn more about Locket today: www.getlocketapp.com
