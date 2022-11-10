Submit Release
Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Activates Business Damage Assessment Survey to Gauge Impact of Hurricane Nicole on Florida Businesses

Tallahassee, FL – Today, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the activation of the Business Damage Assessment Survey to gauge the impact of Hurricane Nicole on Florida businesses. Survey responses will assist the state in expediting recovery efforts by providing data on the needs of affected businesses.

On November 10, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis issued Executive Order 22-256, declaring a state of emergency for the entire State of Florida. All affected businesses are encouraged to complete the survey.

“Governor DeSantis has shown time and time again what prompt, effective disaster response looks like, and DEO is committed to quickly standing up resources to assist,” said DEO Secretary Dane Eagle. “The Business Damage Assessment Survey assists DEO and its federal, state, and local partners in understanding physical and economic impacts to inform decision making. I encourage businesses impacted by Hurricane Nicole to complete the survey at www.FloridaDisaster.biz.”

Results from the Business Damage Assessment Survey will be shared with various federal, state, and local agencies to implement appropriate relief. Businesses can complete the survey online or visit www.FloridaDisaster.biz and select “Hurricane Nicole” from the dropdown menu. If you need additional assistance with your business, please call 850-815-4925 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. or email ESF18@EM.MyFlorida.com


