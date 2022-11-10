Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,358 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,349 in the last 365 days.

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting and Aggravated Assault in Richmond County

Richmond County, GA (November 10, 2022) – The preliminary information indicates that on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1:41 a.m., deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 2200 block of Bungalow Road in Augusta, Georgia. When they arrived, deputies learned that the man who was causing the disturbance, identified as Vernon Cratic Jr., age 34, of Augusta, Georgia, was inside the home and had a gun. Two deputies entered the home to speak with Cratic about the disturbance call when he began firing at the deputies. The deputies returned fire but did not hit Cratic. During the exchange of gunfire, one of the deputies was shot. Additional units responded to the scene and secured the home until the Richmond County SWAT team arrived.  RCSO SWAT began negotiations with Cratic to have him surrender peacefully. While negotiations were taking place, Cratic continued to shoot at law enforcement officers on scene. At around 4:00 a.m., Cratic surrendered to members of the RCSO SWAT team.

Cratic was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta. He was charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer, one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by A Convicted Felon.

The officer who was shot was taken by Sheriff’s Office personnel to Augusta University Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries. No other officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review and prosecution.

You just read:

Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting and Aggravated Assault in Richmond County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.