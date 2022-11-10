Read more about GBI Investigates Officer Involved Shooting and Aggravated Assault in Richmond County

Richmond County, GA (November 10, 2022) – The preliminary information indicates that on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 1:41 a.m., deputies with the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 2200 block of Bungalow Road in Augusta, Georgia. When they arrived, deputies learned that the man who was causing the disturbance, identified as Vernon Cratic Jr., age 34, of Augusta, Georgia, was inside the home and had a gun. Two deputies entered the home to speak with Cratic about the disturbance call when he began firing at the deputies. The deputies returned fire but did not hit Cratic. During the exchange of gunfire, one of the deputies was shot. Additional units responded to the scene and secured the home until the Richmond County SWAT team arrived. RCSO SWAT began negotiations with Cratic to have him surrender peacefully. While negotiations were taking place, Cratic continued to shoot at law enforcement officers on scene. At around 4:00 a.m., Cratic surrendered to members of the RCSO SWAT team.

Cratic was taken to the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in Augusta. He was charged with five counts of Aggravated Assault Upon a Peace Officer, one count of Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Crime, and one count of Possession of a Firearm by A Convicted Felon.

The officer who was shot was taken by Sheriff’s Office personnel to Augusta University Medical Center where he is being treated for his injuries. No other officers were injured during the incident.

The GBI will conduct an independent investigation. Once complete, the case file will be given to the Augusta Judicial Circuit District Attorney for review and prosecution.