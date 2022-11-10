Submit Release
Nebraska Department of Economic Development issues RFP for InternNE Grant Functions

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) is issuing an RFP for the purpose of selecting qualified Nebraska non-profit entities to provide services necessary to carry out the grant functions of the InternNE grant program. Bidders are responsible for providing grant management services on behalf of the Department.

The InternNE program grant is available to Nebraska employers who provide students with valuable internship opportunities to retain students in the State of Nebraska at institutions of higher education, convert students to full-time employment, and attract workers to Nebraska by assisting businesses willing to provide paid internships.

The goals of the Department are:

  • To increase the overall numbers of internships in Nebraska
  • To retain students in the State of Nebraska at institutions of higher education
  • Attract workers to Nebraska
  • Convert students to full-time employment in Nebraska
  • Engage post-secondary education partners in program marketing to employers
  • Engage the underserved student/diverse population in internships

Bidders must be a Nebraska-based nonprofit entity with an established business presence in Nebraska and perform such services primarily from within Nebraska. The Department will give preference to Bidders with experience in grant administration.

To bid on the RFP, please apply here: https://das.nebraska.gov/materiel/bidopps.html 

Proposals must be submitted by the opening date and specified time: Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at 2 p.m.

For more information on InternNE: https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/business/intern-nebraska/

