Team Rubicon Receives $500K Commitment From J.M. Huber Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation announces $500,000 donation to support communities impacted by disasters and crises across the globe.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- J.M. Huber Corporation (Huber) announced today the commitment of $500,000 to Team Rubicon (TR), a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises.

Huber donated to Team Rubicon's Ready Reserve Fund (RRF), which provides vital unrestricted funds allowing TR to launch operations with speed and efficiency, not having to wait on funding to respond to a vulnerable community.

"This gift from Huber allows Team Rubicon to respond to even more disasters, big and small, no matter where they strike," said Team Rubicon CEO Art delaCruz. "Not every disaster is big enough to be covered by the news, but the Ready Reserve Fund allows us to respond to the low-attention disasters that don't make the front page but have individuals with unmet needs."

The Ready Reserve Fund fuels the over 150,000 local volunteers, known as Greyshirts, across the country with training and education, enabling TR to work alongside communities as they recover.

"Our support of Team Rubicon's mission is a reflection of Huber's commitment—through our global community engagement program known as Huber Helps—to proactively prepare for and provide shelter and assistance to people impacted by disasters and crises," said Don Young, EVP and Chief Sustainability Officer of Huber. "It also aligns with our belief in the power of leveraging the skills and experience of veterans and first responders and is another way for us to provide our employees with volunteerism opportunities."

In 2022, Team Rubicon has launched over 111 operations in 30 states and five countries to date, responding to tornadoes, hurricanes, typhoons, floods, and wildfires in all stages of the disaster cycle, including over 400 deployed members serving post-Hurricane Fiona and Ian.

The organization has rebuilt hundreds of homes in locations from Selma, Alabama to Haines, Alaska. A crucial part of Team Rubicon's disaster recovery work, the rebuild programs reach beyond the immediate response phase to get homeowners back into their homes as quickly as possible and protect them against future disasters.

Globally, Team Rubicon has also worked in coordination with World Health Organization (WHO) and the Ukrainian Ministry of Health to support medical care for the most vulnerable populations in Western Ukraine, providing medical training to ensure local personnel have the skills needed to respond effectively and efficiently to crises.

The $500,000 donation from J.M. Huber will help continue these missions across the world.

About Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a veteran-led humanitarian organization that serves global communities before, during, and after disasters and crises. Founded following the Haiti earthquake in 2010, the organization has grown to more than 150,000 volunteers across the United States and has launched over 1,100 operations domestically and internationally. To drive equity across disaster and humanitarian services, Team Rubicon focuses on three areas of impact: disaster services- from mitigation to immediate response to recovery; rebuild services- maintaining the fabric of communities through resilient building methods; and international services- providing emergent and surge medical services, WASH, and disaster risk reduction. Visit http://www.teamrubiconusa.org for more information.

About J.M. Huber Corporation

J.M. Huber Corporation, headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia (US), operates a diverse portfolio of companies: CP Kelco, Huber Engineered Materials, Huber Engineered Woods and Huber Resources Corp. With locations around the world, our businesses create products used in a broad range of applications including personal care, food and beverage, agricultural nutrients and adjuvants, building materials, flame retardants and smoke suppressants, as well as sustainable forestry services. Founded in 1883, Huber is one of the largest family-owned companies based in the US. For more information, visit http://www.huber.com.

