UAEREP's Fifth Cycle to Focus on 'Enhancing Cloud Formation'

The National Center of Meteorology today announced at a press conference at UAE pavilion at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheikh the targeted research areas for the Fifth Cycle research projects of the UAE Research Program for Rain Enhancement Science (UAEREP), with a focus on two high-priority areas: enhancing cloud formation and rain enhancement.

The program will launch its Fifth Cycle on the sidelines of 6th International Rain Enhancement Forum on 24 January 2023 in Abu Dhabi.

The new targeted research areas include the following: Investigations of the physical chain of events leading to cloud and rainfall formation; evaluations of warm, cold and mixed-phase cloud physical processes and their interactions that lead to rainfall; multiscale modeling of relevant atmospheric processes connecting cloud microphysics and dynamics; nowcasting and forecasting of weather to support cloud seeding operations; innovative uses of Artificial Intelligence techniques, particularly novel machine learning approaches; and integration of new measurement and numerical tools to gain a clear, scientific understanding of the full chain of events and processes involved in cloud formation, among others.

The Program will particularly welcome research proposals that have a clear operational impact with measurable outcomes and Technical Readiness Level in terms of technologies, models and outputs. Research proposals with a TRL score of 6 and above will be given preference, allowing for their applications in countries facing shortage of natural water resources.

His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Al Mandous, Director of NCM and President of Regional Association II (Asia) of WMO, said: "The world needs to adopt a science-based approach to find viable solutions to today's complex water resource problems in view of climate change. At NCM, we have made significant progress in addressing these issues over UAEREP's past four cycles."

Alya Al Mazroui, Director of the UAEREP, said: "Building on the success the program has made over its first four cycles, the areas focused by the Fifth Cycle will add new dimensions to our understanding of cloud formation, a topic that has gained increasing interest from the scientific community in the past cycle."

The winning research proposals are awarded every two years with a grant of up to US$1.5 Million, distributed over three years with a maximum annual amount of US$550K for each proposal. To date, the program has offered US$18 million to 11 research projects.

