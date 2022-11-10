Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,365 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 295,208 in the last 365 days.

Media Advisory: Grand opening celebration of the La Plata Court Help Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
November 10, 2022

 

Government Relations and Public Affairs
187 Harry S. Truman Parkway
Annapolis, Maryland 21401
410-260-1488

 

Media Advisory
Grand opening celebration of the La Plata Court Help Center

The grand opening of the La Plata Court Help Center will take place Monday, November 14, at the Circuit Court for Charles County. Maryland Court Help Centers offer free limited legal help for individuals who are not represented by an attorney. Attorneys assist with services to include but not limited to name change, divorce, child custody, and child support. Although this court help center is in the circuit court, assistance for District Court cases is also provided at this location. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the new help center.

WHO:             Hon. Matthew J. Fader, chief judge, Court of Appeals of Maryland
                       Hon. H. James West, administrative judge, Circuit Court for Charles Co.
                       Hon. John P. Morrissey, chief judge, District Court of Maryland
                       Hon. Christy Holt Chesser, administrative judge, District Court in Charles Co.
                       Pamela Harris, state court administrator, Administrative Office of the Courts
                       Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq., Charles County Commissioner President
                       Victoria Schultz, executive director, Maryland Legal Aid
                       Alyssa Patzoldt, deputy director for walk-in services, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance

WHAT:           La Plata Court Help Center grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting

WHEN:           Monday, November 14, at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE:         Circuit Court for Charles County, Courtroom D
                       200 Charles St, La Plata, MD 20646
                       Livestreaming available

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, communications@mdcourts.gov, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent.

###

You just read:

Media Advisory: Grand opening celebration of the La Plata Court Help Center

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.