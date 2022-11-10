Media Advisory: Grand opening celebration of the La Plata Court Help Center

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

November 10, 2022

Grand opening celebration of the La Plata Court Help Center

The grand opening of the La Plata Court Help Center will take place Monday, November 14, at the Circuit Court for Charles County. Maryland Court Help Centers offer free limited legal help for individuals who are not represented by an attorney. Attorneys assist with services to include but not limited to name change, divorce, child custody, and child support. Although this court help center is in the circuit court, assistance for District Court cases is also provided at this location. The celebration will feature a ribbon-cutting and guided tours of the new help center.

WHO: Hon. Matthew J. Fader, chief judge, Court of Appeals of Maryland

Hon. H. James West, administrative judge, Circuit Court for Charles Co.

Hon. John P. Morrissey, chief judge, District Court of Maryland

Hon. Christy Holt Chesser, administrative judge, District Court in Charles Co.

Pamela Harris, state court administrator, Administrative Office of the Courts

Reuben B. Collins, II, Esq., Charles County Commissioner President

Victoria Schultz, executive director, Maryland Legal Aid

Alyssa Patzoldt, deputy director for walk-in services, Maryland Center for Legal Assistance

WHAT: La Plata Court Help Center grand opening ceremony and ribbon-cutting

WHEN: Monday, November 14, at 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Circuit Court for Charles County, Courtroom D

200 Charles St, La Plata, MD 20646

Livestreaming available

Please contact the Maryland Judiciary’s Government Relations and Public Affairs Division, communications@mdcourts.gov, if you plan to attend or have questions. The use of cameras must be approved in advance, and all persons being photographed should be asked for their consent.

