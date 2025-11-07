New book, The AI Universe, Empowers Readers to Succeed in the Age of AI

Are You Ready for an AI-driven World?

As Artificial Intelligence Becomes Part of Our Lives, This Book Provides Direction on How to Thrive Within Civilization's Next Big Disruption.

The AI Universe invites us into a rare kind of discussion—one that honors both human imagination and machine intelligence.” — Casey Lindberg, SpaceX

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Just two days after its release, THE AI UNIVERSE : THRIVING WITHIN CIVILIZATION’S NEXT BIG DISRUPTION became an Amazon bestseller, underscoring a growing global curiosity, and urgency, around artificial intelligence. Published on November 4, the book brings together 34 leading AI experts from across the globe to help readers not only understand artificial intelligence, but also harness it to succeed in a rapidly changing world.The book’s creator, Erik Seversen , opens THE AI UNIVERSE with a bold question: Who should have a voice in the discussion about AI as civilization’s next big disruption? Through this question, Seversen invites readers into a timely exploration of one of humanity’s most important conversations—the relationship between humans and machines in an era defined by exponential technological change.Drawing insights from experts across industries including business, education, healthcare, law, cybersecurity, and the arts, THE AI UNIVERSE reveals how artificial intelligence is already reshaping professional and personal life. The contributors of this book include professors, consultants, engineers, business owners, and AI thought leaders who want to help people join the AI era.The authors are Gavin W H Anderson, Gabriela Bar, PhD, Christopher Bosley, LingYi Chang, Naser Chowdhury, PhD, Will Conaway, Kunal Devidasani, Astrit Dibrani, Veda Duman Kantarcıoğlu, PhD, Leonardo Camargo-Forero, PhD, Jian Guo, SamDavid Jeyaraj, Nainish Kapadia, Swaroop Kariath, Nikolaos Lampropoulos, Anastassia Lauterbach, PhD, Bettina S. Lippisch, Marion Løken, PhD, Colin Mansell, Nithin Mathews, PhD, Patrick J. Meyers, Ángel Moyano, Giorgio Natili, Mohamed Omer, Pramod M. Patke, Robert Pluska, Niyati Prajapati, Vasanthan Ramakrishnan, Ruan Schutte, Sheily Sharma, Sakina Syed, Hanoz Tabak, Daniel Jonathan Valik, Hardik Modi, and Jan Wiersma.Each chapter in THE AI UNIVERSE stands alone, offering a clear, actionable perspective on how to navigate AI’s impact in specific contexts whether that means integrating AI tools at work, improving productivity, or understanding the ethical dimensions of machine learning. Collectively, the chapters form a panoramic view of how humanity can adapt, evolve, and ultimately thrive amid civilization’s next great transformation.With its mix of expert insight, practical guidance, and reflective inquiry, THE AI UNIVERSE serves as both a roadmap and an inspiration for readers ready to thrive in the age of intelligent machines.THE AI UNIVERSE: THRIVING WITHIN CIVILIZATION'S NEXT BIG DISRUPTION is now available on Amazon and at Barnes & Noble and other major book retailers.

