Salmon Sunday Event Cancelled for 2022

CONTACT:
Scott Decker: 603-271-2501
Nicola Whitley: 603-271-3211
November 10, 2022

Concord, NH – For a variety of reasons, this year’s Salmon Sunday event has been cancelled. “Our primary goal is to offer the public an engaging educational experience at Salmon Sunday, however, several logistical challenges have prevented us from delivering residents and visitors with an event that we can be proud of, including having enough salmon, of the correct age,” said Inland Fisheries Chief Dianne Timmins.

For several decades, the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s Inland Fisheries Division has hosted Salmon Sunday at the Pope Dam on the Melvin River in Tuftonborough (Melvin Village). This event, traditionally held the first Sunday after Veteran’s Day in November, offers the public an opportunity to learn about the Granite State’s landlocked salmon fishery by participating in a popular hands-on spawning event.

Folks in attendance get the chance to extract eggs from large adult female salmon and fertilize their eggs with milt from available mature male salmon. Fisheries biologists engage the public in the spawning and fish culture process and answering. Salmon Sunday has drawn up to 200 people with many crowding around the fenced-in spawning facility for an up-close look at the annual process of gathering salmon eggs.

To learn more about the Inland Fisheries Division’s work, visit https://wildlife.state.nh.us/fishing/fisheries-mgt.html.

Salmon Sunday Event Cancelled for 2022

