Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board Meets Virtually Nov. 14

Agenda items for this meeting include reviewing board member roles and responsibilities, preparing Wyoming Main Street for new accreditation standards from the National Main Street Center, and re-affirming 2023 board meeting dates.

Individuals wishing to view the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/MS_Meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833 (Meeting ID:836 6516 0465).

The Main Street Advisory Board is comprised of local economic developers, Main Street practitioners, and community leaders from around the state. It is a seven-member advisory board whose focus is revitalizing Wyoming downtowns.