Wyoming Main Street Advisory Board Meets Virtually Nov. 14

 

Agenda items for this meeting include reviewing board member roles and responsibilities, preparing Wyoming Main Street for new accreditation standards from the National Main Street Center, and re-affirming 2023 board meeting dates.

 

 

Individuals wishing to view the meeting may do so at wbc.pub/MS_Meeting or by calling 1.669.900.6833 (Meeting ID:836 6516 0465).

 

The Main Street Advisory Board is comprised of local economic developers, Main Street practitioners, and community leaders from around the state. It is a seven-member advisory board whose focus is revitalizing Wyoming downtowns.

 

About Wyoming Main Street
Wyoming Main Street is a state-coordinating program of Main Street America, providing technical assistance and support to communities interested in revitalizing their downtowns. Focused on building capacity and sustainability, Wyoming Main Street works with all sizes of communities across the state. The Main Street Approach is a grassroots method of economic and community development, focusing on historic preservation, small business, and inclusivity. Main Street is community-led, relying on resident feedback and volunteers.

 

For more information, contact:

Kayla Kler

Wyoming Main Street Program Manager

307.630.3801

