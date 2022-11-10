PortraitPro 23 Software Launched Introducing Brand New Features Including: Flyaway Hair tools, M1/M2 Chip Support & More
EINPresswire.com/ -- The release of PortraitPro 23 has been announced by creators, Anthropics Technology. The latest AI-powered tools included in the software let photographers edit their photos quickly and more intuitively than ever.
New features include: Flyaway Hair tools, M1/M2 Chip Support, Stylistic Art Effects, Backlighting Brush, speed improvements and more.
Key New Features:
NEW Stray Hair Removal Tool: PortraitPro 23 includes a new tool for removing unwanted hair. Photographers can easily tidy flyaways and even erase stubble and facial hair for a more clean-shaven look.
NEW M1/M2 Mac Support: PortraitPro 23 now guarantees full native compatibility and faster processing speed for M1/M2 Mac users as well as improved efficiency across the board. Native support for Apple M1/M2 chips makes PortraitPro 23 up to 60% faster.
NEW Art Effects: Introducing a vast new range of creative effects. Photographers can now edit and stylize their photos with new artistic features. Dramatically change the color, texture and feel of images with iconic art themes such as oil painting and pop art.
NEW Backlighting Brush: Control background lighting with the new Backlighting Brush. Emphasize your subject and easily give depth to images with bold lighting effects.
Editions:
PortraitPro Standard: Standalone software for photographers working with JPG or 24-bit TIFF files.
PortraitPro Studio: For photographers who work directly with RAW files or want the higher quality of 48-bit color files, supports conversion between different color spaces, and provides JPEG/TIFF embedded color profile support. Offers Batch Dialog.
PortraitPro Studio Max: For professional photographers or those working with a large number of images. Full Batch Mode to speed workflow greatly.
Compare the different editions: anthropics.com/portraitpro/editions
Availability and Pricing:
PortraitPro 23 editions are available from: anthropics.com/portraitpro
PortraitPro $59.95/£49.95/€54.95
PortraitPro Studio $89.95/£79.95/€94.95
PortraitPro Studio Max $179.95/ £154.95/€174.95
System Requirements:
Processor
2GHz processor or faster recommended.
Memory
8GB RAM minimum recommended.
Display
1280 x 800 minimum supported display size.
OS
Windows - 64-bit Windows 11 or Windows 10, with the latest updates installed.
Mac - 64-bit macOS 10.13 or later.
Free Trial:
A trial version of PortraitPro 23 is available to download for free: anthropics.com/portraitpro/download
PortraitPro 23 is a major upgrade of the industry’s best-selling portrait-editing software. The software is created by Anthropics Technology – a UK-based software research and development company. Anthropics has a proven track record for cutting-edge innovation in graphics and animation, having worked with industry leaders and providing state-of-the-art technology worldwide. Anthropics’ other award-winning software includes PortraitPro Body, LandscapePro and Smart Photo Editor.
Anthropics Technology are also the creators of new virtual fashion try-on technology, Zyler. Learn more at zyler.com.
For further information and for press images, please email press@anthropics.com. Press pack, including press images, is available from anthropics.com/portraitpro/pressroom. PortraitPro 23 is available for a free trial and purchase at https://www.anthropics.com/portraitpro/. For more information or any other questions, please contact press@anthropics.com.
Marina Wainwright, Press Liaison Officer
